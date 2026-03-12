New Updates on Biostimulant Market, SBM’s and Pheromones: 7th BioEx Summit
Event taking place March 12–13 in Shanghai, China, will provide deep insights from the industry's frontlines
During his presentation, Cervera will share updated market intelligence from DunhamTrimmer’s latest global research, including developments in the biostimulant market, Single Biostimulant Molecules (SBMs), and the expanding role of pheromone-based technologies in large-scale crop systems.
The session will explore regional market dynamics across the United States, Brazil, China, and Europe, highlighting the strategic implications for manufacturers, distributors, and investors in the rapidly evolving biological inputs sector.
More details about the event and presentation are available in the AgroPages announcement:
https://news.agropages.com/News/NewsDetail---56855.htm
LEONARDO GOTTEMS DO SANTOS
MKT Place
+39 320 232 0023
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.