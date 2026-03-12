New Updates on Biostimulant Market, SBM’s and Pheromones: 7th BioEx Summit

Manel Cervera, DunhamTrimmer Managing Partner and Chief Commercial Officer

Event taking place March 12–13 in Shanghai, China, will provide deep insights from the industry's frontlines

For the first time, growth projections fall just below double-digits. But make no mistake — the market is adding over $650 million per year in new value by 2030: A mature growth story, not declining” — Manel Cervera, DunhamTrimmer Managing Partner and Chief Commercial Officer

SHANGHAI, CHINA, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DunhamTrimmer Managing Partner and Chief Commercial Officer Manel Cervera will speak at the 7th BioEx Summit (Biopesticides, Biostimulants and Biofertilizers) taking place March 12–13 in Shanghai, one of the leading international forums dedicated to agricultural biologicals.During his presentation, Cervera will share updated market intelligence from DunhamTrimmer’s latest global research, including developments in the biostimulant market, Single Biostimulant Molecules (SBMs), and the expanding role of pheromone-based technologies in large-scale crop systems.The session will explore regional market dynamics across the United States, Brazil, China, and Europe, highlighting the strategic implications for manufacturers, distributors, and investors in the rapidly evolving biological inputs sector.More details about the event and presentation are available in the AgroPages announcement:

