Telegent Appoints Industry Leader Isaac Jacobson as Chief Strategy Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telegent today announced that technology industry veteran Isaac Jacobson has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer, strengthening its leadership team as the company accelerates growth in AI-powered mobile communications and family-safe technology.Jacobson brings more than a decade of experience building and scaling technology platforms at the intersection of mobile infrastructure, device ecosystems, and child safety. He joins Telegent following his time at Gabb Wireless, where he served as Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Services.“Isaac is one of the most respected operators in the mobile safe technology ecosystem,” said Spence Angerbauer, CEO of Telegent. “He understands the entire mobile value chain — from hardware and operating systems to carriers, developers, and the families these technologies ultimately serve. His strategic perspective and industry relationships will be invaluable as Telegent expands our AI mobile platform and global partnerships.”As Chief Strategy Officer, Jacobson will lead the overall strategy for market development, and long-term growth initiatives as Telegent continues to scale its AI-powered mobile network platform.“I’ve spent years watching this industry evolve, and the companies that will define the next decade are the ones thinking beyond the device,” said Jacobson. “Telegent is building one of the most sophisticated AI mobile networks, fundamentally changing the paradigm of not only Safe Tech, but redefining the entirety of mobile communications as an intelligent AI communications ecosystem. I’m excited to join a team that is pushing the industry forward.”About TelegentTelegent is the first-ever AI native mobile network platform designed to unlock the full capabilities of programmable intelligent voice, messaging, and data within the U.S. mobile carrier networks. Through Telegent’s AI platform, MNO, MVNO, and MVNA carriers alike can now offer true native value-add services, including integrated call screening, real-time voice streaming, message filtering, parental content filtering, AI personal assistance, and more. By embedding intelligence directly into the carrier network layer, Telegent transforms mobile infrastructure into a programmable AI platform—enabling operators to deliver next-generation services, unlock new revenue streams, and redefine the future of the mobile experience for businesses and consumers alike.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.