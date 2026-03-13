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The Business Research Company's Automotive Repair and Maintenance Market: Analysis of Future Demand and Leading Key Players Through 2030

Expected to grow to $1583.37 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The automotive repair and maintenance sector has experienced robust growth in recent years, reflecting the rising demand for vehicle upkeep and safety. As vehicle ownership continues to expand, and service infrastructures evolve, this market is set to maintain its upward trajectory. Let’s explore the current market size, the primary drivers behind its expansion, key regional insights, and the trends shaping its future.

Steady Market Growth in the Automotive Repair and Maintenance Industry

The automotive repair and maintenance market size has been increasing significantly, projected to grow from $1047.75 billion in 2025 to $1134.82 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The market’s expansion during this period has largely been fueled by a rise in vehicle ownership, a growing emphasis on safe mobility, development of automotive service infrastructure, an aging vehicle fleet, and the establishment of organized workshop networks.

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Projected Expansion and Future Market Outlook for Automotive Repair and Maintenance

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong performance, reaching $1583.37 billion by 2030 with an accelerated CAGR of 8.7%. Factors contributing to this forecasted growth include an increased focus on vehicle efficiency, higher demand for dependable transportation services, greater reliance on professional maintenance, growth in servicing needs for electric and modern vehicles, and heightened investments aimed at boosting service capabilities. Key trends anticipated during this period include a rising requirement for professional automotive service support, a stronger focus on preventive maintenance, growing dependence on organized repair networks, preference for certified and skilled technicians, and an emphasis on performance and reliability enhancement.

Understanding What Automotive Repair and Maintenance Entails

Automotive repair and maintenance covers a broad range of services including repair, modification, restoration, towing, painting, and cleaning of vehicles. Regular servicing helps improve fuel economy, enhance safety, extend vehicle lifespan, boost performance and reliability, and reduce the likelihood of costly repairs.

View the full automotive repair and maintenance market report:

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The Automotive Industry’s Role in Driving Market Expansion

The growth of the automotive industry itself is a crucial factor propelling the repair and maintenance market. This sector includes diverse companies engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and maintaining motor vehicles. Repair and maintenance services play a vital role in ensuring vehicles remain functional, safe, and durable. For example, according to a January 2024 report by the International Council on Clean Transportation, the share of plug-in electric vehicles in new vehicle sales rose from around 3% in early 2021 to nearly 7% in 2022, surpassing 10% by the third quarter of 2023. This increasing adoption of electric vehicles is one of the many influences driving the repair and maintenance market forward.

Regional Market Highlights for Automotive Repair and Maintenance

In 2025, Western Europe held the largest market share in the automotive repair and maintenance sector, with Asia-Pacific ranking as the second-largest. The market report encompasses important regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global market dynamics.

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