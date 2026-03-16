Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Ossie Lee Peacock Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Ossie Lee Peacock, retired Army Lieutenant Colonel, is stepping forward to share his story of determination, service, and ongoing commitment to national security and community advancement. With a military background that spans peacekeeping, active duty in conflict zones, academic research on artificial intelligence, and years of mentoring youth, Dr. Peacock brings unique insights to the current conversations on leadership, technology, and ethics.

A Family’s Legacy of Service and Sacrifice

Dr. Peacock’s military career was shaped by a deep respect for family and a hard-earned understanding of loyalty. Despite his grandmother’s strong reservations—rooted in the loss of her son in the Vietnam War—Dr. Peacock enlisted in the Army to pursue an education and a better future. Growing up in a large family with limited resources in Alabama, he learned the value of teamwork and responsibility both at home and in his first job at Vanity Fair Clothing, a garment factory where he worked closely with supervisors and staff. This experience, he says, laid the groundwork for his later success in the Army, where he would go on to lead with integrity and innovation.

Military Service and Perspective from Abroad

Dr. Peacock’s deployments included peacekeeping operations in Bosnia and multiple assignments in Iraq. The Bosnia tour, in particular, left a lasting impression. Witnessing the aftermath of war, including the destruction of neighborhoods based on ethnic divisions and the stories of local survivors, Dr. Peacock gained a new appreciation for the stability and values upheld by the United States, even in times of conflict. He continues to highlight the importance of ethical conduct in military operations and the unique role the U.S. plays on the world stage.

Advancing AI Security and Ethics

After retiring from active duty, Dr. Peacock earned his PhD from Vanderbilt University, focusing on artificial intelligence, security, and ethics. He advocates for a collaborative U.S. approach to AI development—one that prioritizes security, transparency, and ethical oversight. Dr. Peacock warns of the risks posed by foreign actors infiltrating U.S. networks, the unchecked collection and use of personal data by major tech corporations, and the need for government protections similar to the European Union’s GDPR. He calls for greater education in technology from K–12, more transparency in data use, and a robust ethical framework to guide the development and deployment of AI in both public and private sectors.

“Artificial intelligence is learning from everything we do,” says Dr. Peacock. “With the rapid growth of technology and increasing data collection, we must ensure there are rules in place to protect individuals and maintain trust. Our government and tech industry leaders have a responsibility to set boundaries and keep the public’s interests at the forefront.”

Innovative Contributions to Aviation Safety

Dr. Peacock’s technical expertise extends beyond research. While working on a project for Johns Hopkins, he designed a prototype system to track aviation tools and prevent accidents. This system includes features such as tool tracking, real-time streaming of maintenance tasks, and automated alerts if equipment is misplaced, all with the goal of supporting aircraft safety and efficient operations. He is currently pursuing patents for this technology and collaborating with prototype companies to bring it to market.

Mentorship and Community Engagement

A proud member of 100 Black Men of America, Dr. Peacock dedicates time to mentoring young men, particularly those facing academic or personal challenges. His involvement has helped students improve their grades and, in some cases, gain acceptance to military academies. He credits his own journey—from humble beginnings to a fulfilling career—for motivating him to offer guidance and opportunities to others.

“Sometimes, all it takes is showing someone there’s another way forward,” Dr. Peacock asserts. “Mentorship can change a young person’s trajectory and open doors they didn’t know existed.”

Looking Ahead: Leadership in Consulting and Ethical Technology Development

Now based in Huntsville, Alabama, Dr. Peacock consults with defense and technology companies, guiding them in ethical interactions with the Department of Defense to advise on responsible technology development. His goal is to help organizations foresee potential challenges, protect user data, and act with accountability—especially on the global stage.

Close Up Radio recently featured Dr. Ossie Lee Peacock in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday March 10th at 7pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-retired-army-lieutenant-colonel/id1785721253?i=1000754655357

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-retired-army-326413103/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1IgAw00le6TaYxbPba69ef

For more information about Dr. Ossie Lee Peacock, please visit https://www.24-7pressrelease.com/press-release/526457/marquis-whos-who-honors-dr-ossie-lee-peacock-jr-for-expertise-in-cyber-operations-and-project-management/

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