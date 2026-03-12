Tanoia Appoints Kathleen Murray Piper as Chief Operating Officer and Co Founder

Kathleen Piper, COO Tanoia

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tanoia , a relationship skills company that owns the Timaci Method™, today announced the appointment of Kathleen Murray Piper as Chief Operating Officer and Co Founder, effective December 1, 2025. The hire marks Tanoia’s next phase of commercialization, requiring experienced operational leadership, disciplined execution, and scalable systems.Kathleen joins Tanoia with more than 30 years of executive and senior leadership experience building and scaling iconic consumer brands across health and wellness, food, and beverage. She has held senior operating roles at Fortune 500 companies, private equity backed businesses transitioning to corporate ownership, and family owned companies, with a strong record of driving growth through consumer centric strategy, innovation, and disciplined execution.At Kellogg’s, she served in multiple director roles overseeing portfolios ranging from 700 million to 1 billion dollars, with full P&L ownership and marketing budgets up to 50 million dollars across frozen foods, cereal, and snacks. During her tenure, Kathleen led brand turnarounds, restored brand growth, and launched new platforms generating more than 100 million dollars in revenue, partnering closely with supply chain, finance, and sales to deliver sustainable financial performance at scale.“Kathleen is a proven enterprise operator who understands how to run complex businesses with precision,” said Ann Goodwin, Founder and CEO of Tanoia. “Her leadership at Kellogg’s demonstrates the level of rigor, accountability, and execution we look for when a company is ready to scale. She has built brands, managed P&Ls, and led teams in environments where outcomes matter to investors and shareholders.”More recently, Kathleen served on the executive leadership team at Signature Brands, where she applied that large company discipline to legacy brands including Betty Crocker, PAAS, and Pumpkin Masters to transform and grow the portfolio. As Vice President of Marketing, Innovation, R&D, and Creative Services, she helped modernize the brands, optimize the marketing mix, and launch new growth platforms that supported the sale of Signature Brands to private equity.“Signature Brands showcased Kathleen’s ability to take enterprise experience and apply it in a faster, more entrepreneurial environment,” added Goodwin. “That combination—scale plus speed—is exactly what Tanoia needs at this moment. Kathleen is the rare operator who brings both big company rigor and entrepreneurial speed.”Earlier in her career, Kathleen led investor relations functions for regional and community banking institutions supporting transitions from mutual to public ownership. She partnered with executive leadership, legal teams, and investment bankers to prepare disclosure materials, manage investor communications, and support successful initial public offerings, building foundational IR processes and navigating public company governance and reporting requirements.As Chief Operating Officer, Kathleen will oversee company operations, commercialization, cross functional execution, and strategic partnerships, working closely with the CEO and board to build a repeatable, scalable growth engine.“My foundation was built at Kellogg’s, where operational excellence and accountability are non negotiable,” said Kathleen Murray Piper, COO of Tanoia. “What excites me about Tanoia is the opportunity to apply that rigor in a high growth environment—building systems, teams, and processes that enable the company to scale without losing focus on the consumer or the mission.”Kathleen holds an MBA from the University of Notre Dame and completed a digital marketing certificate program at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.About Tanoia and the Timaci Method™Tanoia is a relationship skills company focused on helping singles and couples succeed in romantic relationships. The company owns the Timaci Method™, an experienced informed framework that builds relationship skill capability providing a practical way to prepare for and sustain healthy relationships. The Timaci Method is being developed to scale as an operating system for modern relationships, supporting individuals, coaches, and platforms with structured tools for emotional readiness, skills practice, and long term relational health.

