Health and Wellness Market Expected to Expand at an 8.7% CAGR Until 2030: Industry Report

Expected to grow to $10367.97 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The health and wellness sector has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, driven by increasing awareness and lifestyle changes. As more people focus on leading healthier lives, this market is set to expand significantly in the coming years. Below, we explore the market's size, the factors motivating its rise, and regional trends shaping its future.

Projected Health and Wellness Market Size by 2026
The health and wellness market has been growing rapidly and is expected to continue this trend. From $6828.35 billion in 2025, it is forecasted to reach $7429.03 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This growth during the past years can be linked to heightened health awareness, an increased focus on physical fitness, the expansion of nutrition and supplement sectors, the rise of lifestyle wellness culture, and the overall development of wellness industries.

Future Growth Outlook for the Health and Wellness Market
Looking ahead, the health and wellness market is projected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $10367.97 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.7%. This anticipated growth is driven by higher demand for preventive health measures, growing investments in wellness technologies, a renewed focus on mental and emotional well-being, expansion in digital wellness services, and a greater emphasis on adopting healthy living habits. Key trends expected to influence the market include a broader focus on holistic physical and mental health, increasing uptake of preventive healthcare practices, rising consumer interest in fitness, nutrition, and wellness products, expanding personalized health solutions, and an overall shift toward self-care and healthy lifestyles.

Understanding Health and Wellness
Health and wellness encompass a holistic state of physical, mental, and social well-being. It involves making informed lifestyle choices that promote a balanced body, mind, and spirit. Core elements include nutrition, physical activity, quality sleep, stress management, mental health care, and maintaining social connections.

The Rising Impact of Chronic Diseases on Market Growth
One of the major drivers propelling the health and wellness market is the increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses. Chronic diseases are long-lasting conditions that typically persist for three months or more and tend to worsen over time. Although many chronic illnesses are manageable, they are generally incurable and mostly affect older adults. Engaging in regular physical and wellness activities can improve overall health, fitness, and reduce the risk or impact of these conditions. For example, in May 2023, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that about 14% of US adults—roughly 35.5 million people—have chronic kidney disease (CKD), and one-third of those with severe CKD are unaware of their condition. This growing burden of chronic diseases fuels increasing demand for health and wellness products and services.

North America’s Leading Role in the Health and Wellness Market
In 2025, North America was the largest regional market for health and wellness and is expected to continue leading in growth through the forecast period. The report covers key global regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, highlighting the diverse opportunities and developments across these markets.

