AI puts an end to long search times and incorrect answers in customer contact.

Logo Qaitbay

AI knowledge assistant VersaDoc helps customer service agents instantly find reliable answers, reducing handling time and improving first-contact resolution.

The customer contact market is mature, with many apps. Fragmented knowledge and high staff turnover mean complex issues can take up to 48 hours to resolve.” — Marten Rozema

AMSTERDAM, UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qaitbay today announces the launch of its new solution VersaDoc , a real-time AI-driven knowledge assistant that uses generative AI to make customer contact more efficient while preserving the personal nature of interactions.VersaDoc is software that enables agents to quickly and accurately retrieve answers from an organization’s knowledge base. Using AI, responses are generated in real time from large volumes of complex and multimodal information, including text, images and diagrams. By doing so, VersaDoc not only reduces handling times and the risk of errors, but also contributes to a calmer and more confident work environment. Employees spend less time searching and gain greater certainty about the reliability of the information they use.Customer contact under pressureCustomer contact centers are facing unprecedented pressure. Customers expect 24/7 availability and immediate, consistent answers across multiple channels, while organizations simultaneously struggle with staff shortages, rising costs, and increasing complexity in regulations and information management. At the same time, contact centers are expected to reduce average handling time and contribute to higher customer satisfaction. Customer service agents face the challenge of providing the right answer to a customer’s question as quickly as possible. Quickly finding the correct information often proves difficult. Research by McKinsey & Company (“Finding the right mix of humans and AI”) shows that contact centers lose on average 25 to 30 percent of their time searching for the right information across fragmented systems and documentation. The sources they rely on are frequently outdated and often large and complex. As a result, contact centers struggle to resolve customer questions in a single interaction, leading to low First Contact Resolution (FCR).The use of generative AI can help address this challenge, but many organizations are still grappling with how to apply the technology responsibly.VersaDoc addresses exactly this tension. Rather than letting generative AI operate on uncontrolled data sources, VersaDoc focuses on structuring, enriching and unlocking existing organizational knowledge. Documents, procedures and policy information are transformed into a controlled, context-aware knowledge layer on which AI can safely reason. This gives customer service agents immediate support during conversations, while managers maintain control over quality, compliance and scalability.About QaitbayQaitbay develops AI solutions that help organizations make complex information understandable, reliable and usable. Its focus is on the practical application of data and generative AI in environments where people and technology work closely together, such as customer contact centers.Qaitbay is a brand of CIMSOLUTIONS, an organization where more than 600 IT professionals have been supporting clients daily for over 30 years in the fields of IT, data science and AI. With a multidisciplinary team spread across 7 offices, Qaitbay works on solutions that make work demonstrably more efficient and more enjoyable for its clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.