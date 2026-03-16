Top Personal Injury Attorney Daniel V. Hammerschlag of Chase, Chase & Hammerschlag Recently Featured on Close up Radio

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s business landscape, decisions are frequently made based on cost analysis and finances rather than people. In the eyes of top attorney Daniel V. Hammerschlag this is a tragic mistake. If you were to ask him about a favorite win, his answer wouldn’t be about a settlement figure, even though he has attained high ones. His answer would be about the human factor and empathy for the person’s tragedy and suffering. This kinship not only helps his firm garner favor and client referrals, but it also distinguishes him from other personal injury and malpractice attorneys in Baltimore (where he has lived for much of his life.)

Daniel has been practicing law for over thirty years now and is a partner in the law firm of Chase, Chase & Hammerschlag. Together with his paralegal of the past six years, Grace Nelson, he learns of people who have been harmed, such as a teenager horribly burned, and strives to obtain justice for them.

“We’re not Morgan and Morgan. We don’t spend big money on advertising. We’re not a big machine. We get close and personal. It’s not a transitional relationship, it’s long-term cooperation and we’ve earned a following.”

Attorney Hammerschlag decided to go to law school after an undergraduate degree in English. His grandfather had been a lawyer, and he enjoyed watching old legal dramas like Perry Mason very much. Technology careers were not yet a thing, and so he decided on the best fit for his wisdom and wit at the time. He attended law school at University of Maryland in Baltimore, a wonderful three-year program, and while in a clerkship during law school, he realized medical malpractice and personal injury matters would be his concentration.

He relishes working with the Chase, Chase & Hammerschlag team. In addition to Daniel’s specialties, the firm gets involved in trust and estate matters, and the tax sale action that occurs when and the tax sale action occurs when a landowner fails to pay his or her property taxes. The property goes to auction, and his firm represents the buyers at the auction. The attorneys get a percentage of the sale. Not every law firm gets involved in this field and he believes their firm is the only one in the local area that does.

Beyond his legal accomplishments, which include a feature in the Top Attorneys of North America, Daniel is proud of his family and all they have been involved in over the years. He admits to being “a helicopter dad” when his son and daughter played sports like lacrosse over the years. Now he is moving into empty nest mode, watching Netflix movies with his wife, a sales manager for Baltimore Magazine, visiting beaches and golf courses, and running a local Fantasy Football league.

Daniel is a solid member of the Maryland State Bar Association and proud of his track record in medical malpractice and personal injury cases. They meticulously assess each client’s situation, recognizing the angst that can come along with being hurt, confused, and misunderstood at a very vulnerable time. Blending expertise with tender care and a smiling customer service demeanor they have reached a noteworthy level of success.

“It’s all about results. Just look at the Ravens coach; nineteen years a winner and then at the end of the year they miss one field goal, and boom, you’re let go. We live in a society that has a what have you done for me lately attitude. Fortunately, we’ve done a lot for people, and at a crucial moment.”

Close Up Radio recently featured Daniel V. Hammerschlag in an interview with Jim Masters on

Tuesday March 10th at 1pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-top-personal-injury-attorney/id1785721253?i=1000754652685

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-top-personal-326413104/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/45X3q9zM1qd1bWHS40sEu5

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