Rising Loan Frauds, Data Privacy Risks, and NPAs Push Financial Institutions Toward Stricter Due Diligence

DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The steady rise in loan frauds, growing concerns around data privacy, and persistent non-performing assets (NPAs) are pushing financial institutions to adopt stricter and more focused due diligence practices. As lending volumes expand through digital platforms, fintech innovation, and retail credit growth, lenders are increasingly prioritizing reliable verification frameworks to reduce operational and financial risk. In response to these evolving challenges, Aztek Solutions LLP is strengthening its Due Diligence and Credit Process Verification (CPV) services to support banks, NBFCs, fintech lenders, and financial institutions in improving credit assessment accuracy and fraud prevention.Recent data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) highlights the scale of the challenge. Banking frauds in India amounted to ₹36,014 crore in FY 2024-25, even though the number of reported cases declined to around 24,000 incidents. Advances-related frauds, including loan fraud, account for a significant share of the total financial losses reported by banks. At the same time, fraud cases themselves continue to rise. RBI data shows that bank fraud cases increased by 27% year-on-year, reaching 18,461 cases in the first half of FY 2024-25 alone, involving approximately ₹21,367 crore.While India’s banking system has improved asset quality in recent years—with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining from 9.11% in March 2021 to 2.58% by March 2025—financial institutions still face significant operational risks during the loan underwriting process. Industry experts note that many loan fraud cases occur due to inadequate field verification, falsified documentation, identity misrepresentation, and weak borrower validation processes, particularly in high-volume retail lending and unsecured credit segments.Aztek Solutions LLP is addressing these risks by offering structured due diligence and CPV services that provide financial institutions with reliable, on-ground intelligence before loan disbursement.“Our mission is to support responsible and secure lending,” said a spokesperson for Aztek Solutions LLP. “With financial institutions handling increasing volumes of sensitive borrower data and credit applications, strong due diligence is no longer optional. Our verification services help lenders validate borrower information, reduce fraud exposure, and strengthen credit decision-making.”How Aztek Solutions LLP Helps Minimise Loan Fraud:Aztek Solutions LLP’s Due Diligence and CPV services help banks, NBFCs, and fintech lenders strengthen their risk frameworks through:1. Residential Verification – confirming borrower address authenticity and occupancy.2. Office / Employment Verification – validating employment details and income stability.3. Business Verification – assessing operational existence of borrower businesses.4. Field Investigation – identifying discrepancies in loan applications and documentation.5. Document Verification – cross-checking submitted identity, financial, and property records.6. Structured CPV Reporting – delivering standardized verification reports for lenders’ underwriting teams.By enabling lenders to validate borrower credibility before credit approval, these services help reduce fraudulent loan applications, improve underwriting accuracy, and strengthen regulatory compliance. As India’s credit market continues to expand—driven by fintech lending, consumer finance, and MSME financing—the demand for reliable verification and due diligence partners is expected to grow significantly.While Aztek Solutions LLP currently supports financial institutions across India, the company is also open to partnering with global clients, including international banks, fintech platforms, credit agencies, and investment firms that require independent verification, due diligence, and field intelligence services in India and emerging markets.With increasing cross-border lending, fintech expansion, and international investments into Indian businesses, Aztek Solutions LLP provides local verification expertise combined with globally relevant reporting standards, helping overseas clients make informed financial and compliance decisions.For partnerships, service inquiries, or media information, connect with Aztek Solutions today.

