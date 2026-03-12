Perzix LLC and Z9 LLC Announce Pro Bono Strategic Support Initiative for GCC Countries During the Current Crisis

Perzix LLC and Z9 LLC offer pro bono advisory support to GCC countries, standing with the region and sharing knowledge during this challenging time.

This is a moment for cooperation and service. We stand ready to support GCC countries and contribute our experience wherever it may be useful.” — MH Ziya

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DUBAI, UAE / VIRGINIA, USA | Perzix LLC and Z9 LLC today announced a pro bono strategic support initiative for the Gulf region, offering free advisory support to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain during the current period of regional crisis.Through this initiative, the two firms are making their experience, knowledge, and strategic capabilities available to help GCC countries and their communities navigate this period with greater clarity, coordination, and confidence.The initiative is rooted in a simple commitment: to stand with the region in a meaningful and professional way during a difficult moment.Perzix LLC and Z9 LLC believe that times of crisis require more than commentary. They require practical support, thoughtful collaboration, and a sincere willingness to contribute where expertise can be useful. In that spirit, both firms are offering their support to relevant institutions and stakeholders across the GCC on a pro bono basis.“Our message is simple,” said a joint spokesperson for Perzix LLC and Z9 LLC. “We are here to support the GCC countries during this crisis. We want to share our experience, our knowledge, and our strategic capabilities in a way that is useful, respectful, and constructive. This is a moment for solidarity, cooperation, and service.”The firms noted that any support provided would be tailored to the needs and priorities of each country, and delivered with full respect for national institutions, official processes, and local communities.Perzix LLC and Z9 LLC expressed their confidence in the resilience, leadership, and long-term strength of the Gulf region, and reaffirmed their readiness to contribute wherever their expertise may be valuable.About Perzix LLCPerzix is a business transformation and growth consulting firm operating across Dubai and Virginia, with services spanning strategy, marketing transformation, data and business intelligence, organizational design, operations optimization, and strategic audit work About Z9 LLCZ9 LLC is a U.S.-based consultancy with capabilities in data analysis, media, country branding , audience analysis, campaign design, and strategic communications.Media and Government InquiriesPerzix LLCEmail: info@perzix.comPhone: +971 50 011 1654Z9 LLCEmail: info@z9.solutionsPhone: +1 202 888 7979

