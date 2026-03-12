Nijigen no Mori 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato' 'Shinobi-Zato 7th Anniversary Event' Volume 6

Volume 6: The Return of the Ultra-Difficult "Chunin Exams"

AWAJI, JAPAN, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The popular attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" at the Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Anime Park Nijigen no Mori will celebrate its 7th anniversary in spring 2026. To mark the occasion, the "Shinobi-Zato 7th Anniversary Event" will be held for a limited time starting March 20 (Fri).The sixth phase of the anniversary celebration brings back the "Chunin Exams" on weekends and holidays from April 4 (Sat) to June 28 (Sun). Boasting a daunting 0.5% pass rate, this is the highest difficulty event in Shinobi-Zato, recreating the famous exams from the anime.The challenge consists of three stages: The First Stage: a true/false quiz, the second stage: A scroll-snatching battle, and the third stage: Top Secret (Details are revealed only to those who survive the first two stages.) Successful candidates will receive an original Shinobi-Zato Certificate of Passing. For participants who have passed previous exams and are already "Chunin," a new mission will be added: competing for a Letter of Recommendation to be promoted to "Jonin".■Event Overview: Volume 6 The return of Chunin ExamsPeriod:April 4 (Sat) – June 28 (Sun), 2026 (Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays only).Time：15:00Business Hours:10:00 – 22:00 (Last admission 20:00)Details:This event recreates the "Chunin Exams" that Naruto Uzumaki and his peers challenged in the anime. Only those who pass all three stages—the First Stage (True/False Quiz), the Second Stage (Scroll Battle), and the Third Stage (Top Secret)—will be recognized as Chunin and receive a Certificate of Passing. The current passing rate is a formidable 0.5%! Additionally, participants who are already Chunin from passing previous exams will be given a new mission to earn a Letter of Recommendation for promotion to Jonin.※Participants who have already passed the Chunin Exam should notify the staff before the event begins.Location:In front of the Hokage Rock at "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato".Price:Free※A separate admission ticket is required.URL：©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

