Flour Market 2026 Strengthening Global Food Supply With Expanding Processing Capacity

Flour Market Share

The Business Research Company's Flour Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $109.84 billion in 2025 to $114.23 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Flour market is dominated by a mix of global grain processors, regional milling companies, and specialty ingredient producers. Companies are focusing on fortified and functional flours, clean-label formulations, alternative grain varieties, and process optimization to strengthen market presence and meet evolving consumer dietary preferences. Strategic partnerships across agriculture supply chains and food manufacturers are improving product consistency and distribution efficiency. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities and long-term supply agreements in the global food ingredients industry.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Flour Market?

According to our research, Conagra Brands Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 4% market share. The Foodservice division of the company is partially involved in the flour market, provides branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and a variety of custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments primarily in the United States.

How Concentrated Is the Sleep Market?

The Flour market Growth is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 11% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects relatively low entry barriers, widespread raw material availability, strong regional demand patterns, and the presence of numerous local and mid-sized millers serving nearby food processors and bakeries. Leading companies such as Conagra Brands Inc. (Ardent Mills), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Bunge Limited, and General Mills, Inc. maintain strong positions through large-scale milling capacity, integrated grain supply chains, and long-term partnerships with commercial bakers and food manufacturers, while smaller firms cater to regional distribution and specialty flour segments. As demand for packaged and convenience foods grows, capacity expansion, supply partnerships, and selective consolidation are expected to gradually strengthen the presence of large milling companies while overall fragmentation continues.

•Leading companies include:

oConagra Brands Inc (4%)

oThe Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (2%)

oCargill Inc. (1%)

oBunge Limited (1%)

oGeneral Mills Inc. (1%)

oWilmar International Limited (1%)

oIngredion Incorporated (0.4%)

oGrain Craft LLC (0.3%)

oGrain Millers Inc (0.3%)

oManildra Group (0.2%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: Maskal Teff, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Bay State Milling Company, King Milling Company, Greenfield Milling Inc., Ardent Mills, LLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Grain Craft, Miller Milling Company, U.S. Durum Milling Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Hodgson Mill, Inc., Bunge Global SA, Rogers Foods Ltd., Arva Flour Mills, Parrish & Heimbecker, Limited, Ardent Mills ULC (Ardent Mills Canada), Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM Milling Division), Prairie Flour Mills Ltd., Grana Borealis, Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V., Cargill de México, S.A. de C.V., Harinas Elizondo, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Trimex, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Industrial La Italiana, S.A. de C.V., and Molinos Unidos, S.A. (Munsa) are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: ITC Limited, Hayden Flour Mills, Inc., Ardent Mills, LLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Bunge Global SA, Bay State Milling Company, Interflour Group Pte. Ltd., Wilmar International Limited, Daehan Flour Mills Co., Ltd., CJ CheilJedang Corporation, Sajo DongAOne Co., Ltd., Millers for Nutrition (initiative by TechnoServe), Millers Foods (Millers Foods Limited), ACI Pure Flour Limited, Allied Pinnacle Pty Limited, Nisshin Seifun Group Inc., Greenfield Milling Inc., Taiyo Flour Milling Co., Ltd., Wudeli Flour Mill Group Co., Ltd., Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co., Ltd., Binzhou Zhongyu Food Industry Co., Ltd., Guangdong Baiyan Grain & Oil Industrial Co., Ltd., and COFCO Group Corporation are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Cargill UK Limited, COFCO International Limited, Interflour Group Pte. Ltd., Miller Milling Company, Bunge Global SA, Associated British Foods plc, ADM Europe (Archer Daniels Midland Europe B.V.), Matthews Cotswold Flour (Matthews Cotswold Flour Limited), Wilkins Rogers Mills (Wilkins Rogers, Inc.), Wilmar International Limited, Carr's Flour Mills Limited, Siemer Milling Company, Sunrise Flour Mill, Inc., Casillo S.p.A., Dossche Mills NV, AGRAVIS Raiffeisen AG, Molino Naldoni S.r.l., Farinera Coromina, S.L., and Matthews Cotswold Flour Limited are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: Cargill, Incorporated, ADM Europe B.V. (Archer Daniels Midland Europe B.V.), COFCO International Limited, GoodMills Česko, s.r.o., Mlýn Kojetín, spol. s r.o., Mlýn Herber, spol. s r.o., Młynomag Sp. z o.o., MAKFA Joint Stock Company (MAKFA JSC), Novokuznetsk Flour Mill, LLC, Kirov’s Mill Joint Stock Company (JSC), Podlaskie Grain Plants S.A., and GoodMills Group GmbH. are leading companies in this region.

•South America: Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V., Cargill, Incorporated, Moinho Globo Alimentos S.A., and GrainCorp Limited are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Advancement of staple food fortification are transforming to address micronutrient deficiencies while aligning public health impact with sustainable business growth.

•Example: Millers for Nutrition Gujarat Roller Flour Millers Association fortified wheat flour brands (October 2025) enables millers to fortify everyday staples without changing food habits, bringing nutrition directly to households.

•This innovation provides technical, quality and marketing support to millers, positioning fortification as both a public health solution and a sustainable business opportunity.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Expanding fortified, high-protein, and specialty flour portfolios to strengthen competitive positioning

•Increasing investments in automated milling technologies and smart processing facilities to enhance operational efficiency

•Strengthening upstream sourcing partnerships and vertical integration to secure wheat supply and manage price volatility

•Leveraging digital supply chain platforms and data analytics for scalable inventory management and demand forecasting

