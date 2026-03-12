Nearly-New Car Value Opportunity: 2022-2025 Models Drop 8-12% as 2026 Versions Hit Showrooms

Amazing selection of quality used vehicles at Indy Auto Man Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis

Indy Auto Man reports 8-12% price drops on 2022-2025 models as autos of 2026s arrive, creating beneficial nearly-new deals for Indiana buyers.

We are seeing a unique alignment of inventory and pricing. A 2023 or 2024 model today offers 95% of the functionality of a 2026, but at a price point that can save a family thousands of dollars.” — Victor Figlin, GM for Indy Auto Man

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indy Auto Man is breaking the news on a pivotal shift in the Indiana automotive market, revealing a prime financial opportunity for buyers who act now. As the first dealership in the region to analyze the immediate impact of the 2026 model year rollout, Indy Auto Man has identified a significant depreciation window that savvy shoppers can exploit immediately.

With showroom floors across Indiana filling with brand-new 2026 vehicles, the market value of nearly-new models from 2022 through 2025 is experiencing a calculated correction. Industry data indicates that these late-model vehicles are seeing price reductions ranging from 8% to 12%, creating a prime window for consumers to acquire modern, feature-rich automobiles at a fraction of their original cost.

For Indiana shoppers who have been waiting on the sidelines, concerned about overpaying, the current climate offers a strategic entry point. The vehicles available in this "nearly-new" category often still carry portions of their original factory warranties, providing peace of mind that rivals buying new. Furthermore, the technology gap has narrowed significantly. Features that were considered premium luxuries just three years ago - such as advanced driver-assistance systems, wireless connectivity, and high-resolution digital cockpits - are now standard in the 2022-2025 inventory.

To help local buyers navigate this opportunity, Indy Auto Man has curated a shortlist of five models that currently represent the most beneficial value propositions in the nearly-new market. These vehicles were selected based on their reliability ratings, the extent of their price adjustment, and the richness of their feature sets relative to their 2026 counterparts:

2023-2024 Honda CR-V: With the 2025 and 2026 models commanding top dollar, the 2023 and 2024 iterations offer the same legendary reliability and comfort. The price drop on these units, along with the model's decade-long popularity, makes them one of the most sensible family haulers available in Indiana.

2022-2023 Toyota RAV4: As Toyota continues to refine the RAV4, the previous generation models have seen a sharp price drop. Buyers get the proven powertrain and the potential for high resale value without the new-car price tag.

2024 Ford F-150: While the 2026 F-150s feature minor updates, the 2024 models offer the same rugged capability and towing power, while staying reliable and affordable. The depreciation on these trucks is creating a massive value gap, which contractors and families who need a dependable workhorse can keep in their pockets while purchasing pre-owned F150s.

The 2023 Hyundai Tucson: This compact Hyundai SUV underwent a major redesign recently, a tradition for the Korean brand, which is known for regularly updating the vehicle’s look. This step made the 2023 model packed with futuristic styling and tech the car of the previous generation. But as the 2026 models arrive, the 2023 Tucson prices have become incredibly competitive for urban commuters.

2022-2023 Chevrolet Equinox: A staple of the American road, the legendary Equinox from these model years offers a smooth ride and efficient engine options. The current market adjustment makes it one of the most affordable entry points into the compact SUV segment.

The phenomenon driving this market shift is the relentless pace of automotive innovation. Every year, manufacturers introduce updated styling cues, refined powertrains, and incremental technology upgrades. While these changes make the new 2026 models attractive, they accelerate the depreciation of the preceding model years. However, unlike in previous decades, where a three-year-old car might feel dated, the gap between a 2024 and a 2026 vehicle is often negligible in terms of daily driving experience. The core engineering, safety, and infotainment capabilities remain robust, making the slightly older model a strong value proposition among auto sales in Indianapolis.

"When a 2026 model spreads across the dealerships, the market immediately re-evaluates the 2023 - 2025 versions sitting on the lot," said Victor Figlin, General Manager at Indy Auto Man. "That price drop isn't based on the car becoming worse; it’s mainly a fashion change. For our Indiana customers, this means they can drive home a vehicle that is virtually indistinguishable from the newest model year but with a price tag that has already absorbed the steepest part of the depreciation hit."

This trend is most obvious in the segments that fill Indiana driveways: mid-size SUVs, reliable sedans, and light-duty trucks. Because these vehicles usually hold their value well, the current 8–12% price adjustment stands out even more. In a typical year, a two-year-old car might dip just 5% when new models arrive. The steeper discounts seen in early 2026 signal that the market is finally finding its footing.

After years of volatility, supply and demand are syncing up again, ending the artificial price spikes caused by the supply chain crises of the early 2020s.

Experts remind buyers that by focusing on the total cost of ownership and the vehicle's tangible features rather than the model year, they can make smarter decisions.

