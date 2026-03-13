Bandicam Launches AI Feature to Transcribe Video to Text on Mac

Bandicam Mac screen recorder featuring AI video-to-text transcription

New AI transcription tool turns screen recordings into searchable text, subtitles, and MP4 transcripts in seconds.

Our new AI Video to Text feature for Mac is a productivity breakthrough. By supporting multiple languages, we’re helping global users transcribe video to text instantly and effortlessly.” — Denny

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bandicam Company has announced the launch of a new AI-powered Video-to-Text (Transcription) feature in Bandicam for Mac. The new functionality enables users to quickly convert spoken content from their recordings into searchable transcripts and subtitle files without relying on third-party transcription services.



The feature is designed to enhance productivity for content creators, educators, students, and business professionals who rely on recorded video content. By integrating advanced AI transcription technology directly into its Mac screen recording software, Bandicam allows users to generate transcripts from recorded videos with just a few clicks.



The Ultimate Video-to-Text Converter for Mac

With the addition of the transcription tool, Bandicam for Mac now functions as a comprehensive video-to-text converter. The software can analyze spoken audio from screen recordings and automatically generate a transcript, allowing users to convert dialogue into written text within seconds.

The feature simplifies the workflow for anyone needing to transcribe video to text without relying on expensive external AI transcription platforms. It also works as a practical MP4-to-text solution, allowing users to convert recorded MP4 videos into searchable transcripts and subtitle files directly within Bandicam.



Seamless Workflow and File Export

The built-in transcription system supports a seamless workflow that integrates directly into the recording process. The automatically generated subtitle files make it easy to create captions for videos or produce written summaries from recorded content.

The exported .srt files can be used immediately for creating subtitles on platforms such as YouTube, while the .txt transcripts can be used for meeting notes, lecture summaries, searchable documentation, or video indexing.

Additional tools within the transcription interface help users refine their transcripts. A search box allows users to quickly locate specific words or phrases in the transcript. Users can also click the language icon to manually choose the transcription language or change the AI model and regenerate the transcript by clicking the refresh button. The CC button can be used to turn subtitles on or off during playback, and with Bandicam Pro, users can view the full subtitles while watching the video.

Multilingual AI Transcription for Global Users

Bandicam’s transcription system supports multiple languages, enabling users worldwide to convert speech into written text. Supported languages include German, English, Spanish, French, Indonesian, Italian, Dutch, Portuguese, Swedish, Vietnamese, Turkish, Russian, Ukrainian, Arabic, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Japanese.

Users can manually choose the transcription language or enable Auto-select for automatic language detection. This multilingual capability makes Bandicam an effective video transcription tool for global teams, educators, and students who need to generate subtitles, searchable transcripts, or meeting minutes instantly.



Advanced AI Transcription Settings

Bandicam also includes advanced settings that allow users to customize how transcripts are generated. By navigating to Settings → Transcription, users can configure several transcription options.

The software allows users to select different AI model presets, including Tiny, Base, Small, Medium, and Large Turbo. The Base model is selected by default for balanced performance, while larger models provide higher accuracy, with Large Turbo offering the highest transcription accuracy.

Users can also enable audio preprocessing to reduce background noise for better transcription accuracy. Additional options include clearing downloaded AI models using the model cache management feature.



Supporting the Growing Demand for AI Workflows

Bandicam Company has long been recognized for its high-performance screen recording technology designed to deliver high-quality recordings with minimal CPU lag. The launch of the new transcription feature reflects Bandicam’s continued focus on improving recording workflows through AI-assisted tools.



Denny Oh, CEO of Bandicam Company, highlighted the impact of the new feature for global users.

“Our new AI Video to Text feature for Mac is a productivity breakthrough. By supporting multiple languages, we’re helping global users transcribe video to text instantly and effortlessly,” said Oh.

He added that the innovation aligns with the company’s broader vision of providing flexible recording tools across multiple platforms.

“Bandicam provides seamless recording on Windows, Mac, and even our online tool. We are excited to now offer this advanced speech-to-text technology to our growing community of Mac users.”



Expanding the Bandicam Ecosystem

Bandicam is widely known for its lightweight and high-performance recording technology. The Windows version of Bandicam has long been considered an industry standard for screen recording due to its efficient performance and powerful features.

In addition to its desktop applications, the company also provides an online recording solution that allows users to record screens directly in a browser without installing software.

With the introduction of AI transcription in Bandicam for Mac, the company is expanding its ecosystem toward AI-powered productivity tools that help users convert recorded content into usable written information.



The new AI transcription feature is available now in the latest version of Bandicam for Mac.



About Bandicam Company

Bandicam Company is a global software developer known for its screen recording solutions used by content creators, educators, and professionals worldwide. The company’s flagship product, Bandicam Screen Recorder, is globally recognized for delivering high-performance screen recording with minimal CPU usage while maintaining high-quality video capture.

Bandicam continues to expand its technology across Windows, Mac, and online platforms, while introducing new AI-powered tools that streamline recording workflows and help users convert recorded video content into accessible written formats.

For more information, visit: https://www.bandicam.com/screen-recorder-for-mac/

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