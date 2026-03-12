Network for Capital Advancement (NCA)- Middle East Launches to Shape the Real Estate Intelligence in the Gulf

MUSCAT, OMAN, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Network for Capital Advancement Middle East (NCA Middle East), a new regional network focused on capital, innovation, and intelligence across the Gulf, today announced its formal launch as the successor to Research 247 UAE, the award‑winning PropTech and real‑estate intelligence firm. The new platform aims to develop advanced AI‑driven products for real estate in the gulf region.Co‑founded by Emirati millionaire entrepreneurs Al Rashid Haneef and Mohammed Sultan, NCA Middle East is designed as a next‑generation network that leverages deep domain expertise from the Gulf and UAE’s real estate and investment markets and extends it into a broader capital advancement mandate. The founders are aligning NCA’s roadmap with the region’s long‑term economic visions, focusing on data, technology, and responsible innovation.As part of its initial roadmap, NCA Middle East plans to launch an AI Real Estate Intelligence Lab, drawing on years of research, proprietary datasets, and practical deployment experience gained under the Research 247 UAE banner. The lab will focus on high‑precision valuation models, investment‑grade insights, and scenario‑based analytics to support investors, developers, and financial institutions across the Gulf.“Network for Capital Advancement Middle East is about turning intelligence into impact,” said Al Rashid Haneef. “We are building a platform where advanced analytics, regional insight, and long‑term capital can meet to unlock a new generation of opportunities for the Gulf’s real estate and investment ecosystems.”“Our journey with Research 247 UAE proved that there is strong demand for rigorous, AI‑powered intelligence that is built in the region and for the region,” added Mohammed Sultan. “With NCA Middle East, we are taking that experience into a broader capital network, where we can back new ideas, new platforms, and new ways of thinking about risk and opportunity.”The launch of NCA(Network for Capital Advancement) Middle East follows the strategic wind‑down of Research 247 UAE, an Emirati PropTech venture that achieved regional recognition for its machine‑learning‑based real estate investment platform. That platform was recognized in a Gartner vendor listing after stringent evaluation and reviews, underscoring the robustness of its technology and methodology. NCA Middle East now aims to extend that technological foundation into new domains and partnerships.At the core of this transition is the work of Balaga Raghuram, former ML research consultant at Research 247 UAE, who led the development of the firm’s machine‑learning investment platform for real estate. His work on building institutional‑grade models and processes that were later listed in a Gartner vendor recognition has helped establish a benchmark for how AI can be applied to real estate markets in a disciplined, review‑ready way. NCA Middle East will build on this technical and research heritage as it develops its AI real estate intelligence lab and related innovation initiatives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.