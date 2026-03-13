dark factories market share

The Business Research Company's Autonomous Manufacturing Advancing Industry 4.0 In The Dark Factories Market 2026

Expected to grow to $88.12 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Dark Factories market is dominated by a mix of global industrial automation leaders and specialized robotics innovators. Companies are focusing on fully autonomous production lines, AI-driven process optimization, and integrated IIoT platforms to improve productivity, reduce human intervention, and enable lights-out manufacturing operations. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking operational efficiency, scalable automation strategies, and long-term manufacturing competitiveness.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Dark Factories Market?

According to our research, Fanuc Corporation led global sales in 2024 with a 2% market share. The ROBOMACHINE division of the company is completely involved in the dark factories market, provides compact, high-precision machine tools including CNC machining centers, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and injection molding machines. It caters to industries requiring fine machining and molding accuracy, such as automotive components, electronics, medical devices, and precision parts manufacturing.

How Concentrated Is the Dark Factories Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 14% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects the sector’s high entry barriers driven by complex technical requirements, evolving regulatory scrutiny, and enterprise demand for secure, scalable, and transparent AI oversight frameworks. Leading vendors such as IBM, Microsoft, Google, SAS Institute, and FICO maintain competitive positioning through integrated AI lifecycle management, model risk governance, regulatory compliance automation, and strong enterprise trust; however, no single company holds dominant market power, and shares remain closely clustered. Smaller specialized providers continue to address niche governance requirements such as bias detection, explainability, and automated AI auditing. As global AI regulations tighten and enterprise adoption accelerates, consolidation, strategic partnerships, and platform integration are expected to gradually strengthen the competitive advantage of major players while moderately increasing market concentration.

•Leading companies include:

oFANUC Corporation (2%)

oSiemens AG (2%)

oABB Ltd. (2%)

oRockwell Automation Inc. (1%)

oSchneider Electric SE. (1%)

oKUKA AG (1%)

oYaskawa Electric Corp (1%)

oOmron Corporation (1%)

oKawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (1%)

oHoneywell International Inc (1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: Amazon.com, Inc., Geofabrica Inc., Simplifyber, Inc., Athena 3D Manufacturing, Inc., Clevertech S.p.A., DeepHow Corp., Xaba Inc., Basetwo AI Inc., FANUC America Corporation, Magna International Inc., ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., Medtronic plc, Ford Motor Company, BYD Company Limited, SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG, Zimmer Group US, Inc., DESTACO (Dover Corporation), ATI Industrial Automation, Inc., SAS Automation LLC, Applied Robotics, Inc., KUKA Robotics Corporation, Robot System Products AB, Bastian Solutions, LLC, Robotiq Inc., and Givens Engineering Inc. are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: Rockwell Automation, Inc., Universal Robots A/S, Stäubli Robotics AG, Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, ABB Ltd., SIASUN Robot & Automation Co., Ltd., Estun Automation Co., Ltd., EFORT Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd., Shanghai STEP Electric Corporation, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation, Bosch Rexroth AG, Keyence Corporation, FANUC Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., HD Hyundai Robotics Co., Ltd., Keenon Robotics Co., Ltd., Doosan Robotics Inc., Rainbow Robotics Co., Ltd., Neuromeka Co., Ltd., Clobot Co., Ltd., and Hanwha Robotics Co., Ltd are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Renishaw plc, Bosch Rexroth AG, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Universal Robots A/S, Stäubli Robotics AG, Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and ABB Ltd are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: Locus Robotics Corp., CoRobotics Sp. z o.o., KUKA Robotics Corporation, ABB Ltd., Siemens Sp. z o.o., Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., OMRON Corporation and Dassault Systèmes SE are leading companies in this region.

•South America: Ingenplast S.A., GMP S.r.l., Shobai Automation Sdn. Bhd., HIWIN Mectrol Co., Ltd., Stäubli International AG, Zimmer Group GmbH and OnRobot A/S (Colombia) are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Expansion of fully autonomous production facilities are transforming to support uninterrupted manufacturing with negligible human involvement.

•Example: Xiaomi fully autonomous production facility (July 2025) integrates Xiaomi’s self-developed control ecosystem to automate assembly, inspection, and quality assurance.

•These innovation aims to enhance pricing control, improve supply-side reliability, and strengthen manufacturing efficiency amid increasing cost and margin pressures.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Implementing end-to-end industrial automation

•Investing in smart manufacturing & digital twin technology

•Strengthening cyber-physical security infrastructure

•Expanding lights-out manufacturing capabilities

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

