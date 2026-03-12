Mega Sardines Makes Splash at Natural Products Expo West behind 'The Year of the Sardine'

Mega Prime Foods Senior Leadership, Marvin Tiu-Lim (Chief Development and Growth Officer), Jeanne Marie Tiu-Lim, Michelle Chan (CEO), Jansen Chan at the Natural Products Expo West

Mega Sardines hits Expo West! With 1B+ impressions, "The Year of the Sardine" goes global, launching a $12 metabolic reset to spark a superfood revolution.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mega Sardines, alongside the Medical Wellness Association, continues the global tour celebrating 2026 as “The Year of the Sardine” due to the myriad of health benefits associated with regular consumption of this nutritious little dynamo fish.After launching in Asia in January, and in Dubai in February at the Gulfood show—and now in March in North America at the 45th annual Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim—the simple yet powerful idea of “The Year of the Sardine” has now gone global with well over 1 billion media impressions so far.“It’s so wonderful to see the traction we are seeing behind the Year of the Sardine program,” says Michelle Chan, CEO of Mega Prime Foods. “It really illustrates the forces in our society that are pushing consumers to consider the health implications of the choices they make daily. Metabolic disease is on a steady increase, and sardines are one of the best options to help address metabolic concerns. As someone who grew up in the sardine business, it is gratifying to see sardines get their time in the spotlight.”The “Year of the Sardine” concept was the brainchild of the Medical Wellness Association as a part of the organization’s focus on improving the health of the world’s consumers. As explained by James Michael Lafferty, Founding Board Member and Faculty Member: “Metabolic disease is estimated to impact up to 65% of adults in the United States. And given that metabolic disease lies at the foundation of heart disease and certain cancers, and impacts kidney and liver function, we in the MWA view this as a key focus for the coming years. We felt making this the focus of 2026 was the right way to kick this off and drive awareness.”Mega Sardines, as one of the world leaders and the only brand to earn the “Superfood” seal from the MWA, has embraced its responsibility as an industry leader to help bring the idea to life. They are currently planning to launch a special 12-can “Sardine 4-day Reset” pack at attractive pricing to help consumers adopt sardines into their diet and to hopefully improve metabolic measures over the 4-day concentrated program. “It’s an amazing deal,” says CEO Chan. “A consumer can buy four days of food for less than 12 dollars—that’s under $3 per day—and they can end up feeling much better as their insulin comes under control. It’s a win-win all the way around: great taste, low cost, and improved wellness!” This pack will be available across most of the United States and also globally in selected markets.

