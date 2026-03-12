Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market to Grow from US$ 9.3 bn in 2026 to US$ 15.0 bn by 2033, Driven by Aquaculture Demand

The global fishmeal and fish oil market, valued at US$9.3 Bn in 2026, is projected to reach US$15.0 Bn by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2026–2033.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fishmeal and fish oil market size is expected to be valued at US$ 9.3 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$ 15.0 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% between 2026 and 2033. This growth trajectory reflects the increasing importance of sustainable protein sources in aquaculture and livestock feed, as well as rising consumer interest in omega-3 enriched dietary products.

One of the primary drivers of market expansion is the rapid growth of the global aquaculture industry. Aquaculture has become the fastest-growing food production sector worldwide, driven by the rising demand for seafood and the need to meet protein requirements of a growing population. Fishmeal is widely used in aquaculture feed formulations because of its high digestibility and superior nutritional composition, making it an essential ingredient for farmed fish and shrimp.

Additionally, the increasing popularity of omega-3 fatty acid supplements is significantly boosting the demand for fish oil. Omega-3 fatty acids are known for their benefits in supporting cardiovascular health, cognitive function, and overall wellness. As consumers become more health-conscious and seek functional foods and supplements, fish oil continues to gain widespread acceptance in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical sectors.

Another key growth factor is the expanding livestock and poultry industries, particularly in emerging economies. Fishmeal is often incorporated into animal feed to enhance growth performance, improve feed efficiency, and support overall animal health. Rising meat consumption and the need for high-quality feed ingredients are therefore contributing to the increasing utilization of fishmeal globally.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

• Fishmeal

• Fish Oil

By Source

• Marine Fish

• Salmon & Trout

• Tilapia

• Crustaceans

• Carps

By Application

• Aquaculture & Aquatic Feeds

• Land Animal Feeds and Livestock

• Agriculture and Fertilizers

• Pharmaceuticals

• Dietary Supplements

Regional Insights

The global fishmeal and fish oil market exhibits strong regional diversity, with key markets across Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Latin America currently holds a dominant position in the global market, primarily due to the significant fishmeal and fish oil production capacity in countries such as Peru and Chile. Peru, in particular, is the world’s leading producer and exporter of fishmeal and fish oil, largely derived from anchovy fisheries in the Pacific Ocean. The region benefits from abundant marine resources and well-established fish processing industries.

Asia Pacific represents the largest consumption market for fishmeal and fish oil, driven by the rapid expansion of aquaculture in countries such as China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The region’s growing seafood industry requires substantial quantities of high-quality feed ingredients, making fishmeal and fish oil critical components of aquaculture feed formulations.

China stands out as a major importer of fishmeal due to its massive aquaculture production. Additionally, the rising popularity of health supplements in Asian markets is contributing to increased demand for fish oil in the nutraceutical sector.

Europe also plays a significant role in the global market, supported by strong demand for omega-3 dietary supplements and advanced aquaculture operations in countries such as Norway and Scotland. Regulatory standards related to sustainable fishing and responsible sourcing are encouraging producers to adopt environmentally responsible production practices.

The fastest-growing region during the forecast period is expected to be Asia Pacific, driven by expanding aquaculture production, rising seafood consumption, and increasing consumer awareness of nutritional supplements. Economic growth and urbanization across the region are further supporting market expansion.

Unique Features and Innovations in the Market

The fishmeal and fish oil industry is undergoing significant transformation through technological innovation and sustainability initiatives. Producers are increasingly investing in advanced processing technologies that improve product quality, efficiency, and traceability across the supply chain.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics in fish processing operations is enabling producers to optimize production parameters and reduce waste. AI-driven monitoring systems can analyze processing conditions in real time, ensuring consistent product quality and maximizing extraction efficiency.

Similarly, Internet of Things (IoT) technologies are enhancing supply chain transparency by enabling real-time monitoring of fishing operations, processing facilities, and storage conditions. These technologies help ensure compliance with sustainability standards and improve traceability from raw material sourcing to final product distribution.

Market Highlights

Several key factors are contributing to the growing adoption of fishmeal and fish oil across industries. One of the most important is the exceptional nutritional profile of these products. Fishmeal provides high-quality protein and essential amino acids, while fish oil delivers omega-3 fatty acids that are critical for human and animal health.

The continued expansion of aquaculture is another major driver. As global seafood demand increases, aquaculture producers require high-performance feed ingredients that support rapid growth and disease resistance in farmed fish species.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape

• Scoular Company

• Colpex International SAC

• Corpesca S.A.

• Corporacion Pesquera Inca S.A.C.

• Croda International PLC

• Tasa

• FMC Corporation

• GC Rieber Oil

• Marvesa Holding NV

• Mukka Sea Foods Industries Pvt. Ltd.

• Oceana Group Ltd.

• Omega Protein Corporation

• Orizon S.A.

• Pesquera Exalmar S.A.A.

• Others

Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects

The future outlook for the fishmeal and fish oil market remains highly promising, supported by growing demand for sustainable protein sources and nutritional supplements. Expanding aquaculture production, increasing consumer awareness of omega-3 health benefits, and advancements in processing technologies are expected to create new growth opportunities for market participants.

Alternative feed ingredients and sustainable aquaculture practices will continue to influence the industry, encouraging companies to innovate and develop more efficient production methods. Meanwhile, stricter environmental regulations and certification requirements are likely to shape sourcing strategies and production processes.

