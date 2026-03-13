catheters market size

The Business Research Company's Catheters Market 2026 Expanding With Rising Demand For Minimally Invasive Medical Procedures

Expected to grow to $56.38 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Catheters market is dominated by a mix of global medical device leaders and specialized interventional innovators. Companies are focusing on advanced catheter designs, antimicrobial and biocompatible material innovations, precision navigation technologies, and stringent regulatory compliance frameworks to strengthen market presence and expand procedural applications across cardiovascular, neurovascular, urology, and critical care segments. Strategic investments in R&D, hospital partnerships, and minimally invasive therapy platforms are further intensifying competition. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technology collaborations, supply chain integration, and long-term positioning within the rapidly evolving global catheter industry.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Catheters Market?

According to our research, Medtronic plc led global sales in 2024 with a 2% market share. The Coronary & Peripheral Vascular division of the company is partially involved in the catheters market and provides a comprehensive range of catheter solutions for interventional cardiology and vascular interventions, including diagnostic, guide, aspiration, and angioplasty catheters like the Launcher Guide Catheter designed for coronary and peripheral access. This segment addresses peripheral artery disease (PAD), coronary interventions, and venous conditions through products such as directional atherectomy systems (e.g., HawkOne), stents, balloons, and guidewires (e.g., F-14 and F-18 series).

How Concentrated Is the Catheters Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 13% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects moderate entry barriers supported by standardized manufacturing processes, widely available raw materials and components, established sterilization technologies, and well-defined regulatory pathways for conventional catheter products while advanced and specialty catheters require higher technical expertise, clinical validation, and R&D investment. Leading vendors such as Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, Coloplast A/S, Cook Medical Inc, Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Medical Inc, and Cardinal Health Inc maintain competitive strength through diversified catheter portfolios, global distribution networks, strong clinician relationships, and continuous innovation focused on safety, biocompatibility, infection reduction, and clinical performance, while numerous small and medium-sized manufacturers compete aggressively in niche, regional, and price-sensitive segments. As demand for minimally invasive procedures and advanced specialty catheters increases, strategic partnerships, portfolio expansion, and selective consolidation are expected to gradually strengthen the dominance of major players while preserving the market’s overall competitive intensity.

•Leading companies include:

oMedtronic Plc (2%)

oBoston Scientific Corporation (1%)

oAbbott Laboratories (1%)

oBecton Dickinson and Company (1%)

oTerumo Corporation (1%)

oColoplast A/S (1%)

oCook Medical Inc. (1%)

oTeleflex Incorporated (1%)

oB. Braun Medical Inc. (1%)

oCardinal Health Inc. (1%)

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Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: Abbott Laboratories, Cardinal Health, Inc., Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Group Plc, Hollister Incorporated, Medline Industries, LP, Medtronic plc, Terumo Medical Canada Inc., Kardium Inc., Plásticos y Materias Primas, S.A. de C.V. (PyMPSA), Boston Scientific Corporation, Esigar Quirúrgica, S.A. de C.V., Coastline International, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Teleflex Incorporated are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: Teleflex Incorporated, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Terumo India Private Limited, Becton, Dickinson Private Limited (India), Kaneka Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Corporation, ASAHI INTECC Co., Ltd., Create Medic Co., Ltd., Medikit Co., Ltd., Toray Medical Co., Ltd., Hakko Co., Ltd., Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Wallaby Medical Holdings, Inc., Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., LifeTech Scientific Corporation, Well Lead Medical Co., Ltd., Genoss Co., Ltd., Yushin Medical Co., Ltd., Sungwon Medical Co., Ltd., Sewoon Medical Co., Ltd., and Hyupsung Medical Co., Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: Abbott Laboratories, Teleflex Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation and Medtronic plc are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: Abbott Laboratories, Coloplast A/S, Teleflex Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Medtronic plc are leading companies in this region.

•South America: Abbott Laboratories, Cardinal Health, Inc., Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Group Plc, Hollister Incorporated, Medline Industries, LP, and Medtronic plc are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Expanded regulatory approval is transforming to address complex disease profiles and improve patient outcomes.

•Example: Medtronic plc CE mark approval for prevail paclitaxel-coated PTCA balloon catheter (May 2025) assigns strong real-world evidence from the Swedish Swedish Coronary Angiography and Angioplasty Registry (SCAAR) iregistry and subgroup data presented at European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions (EuroPCR), showing low rates of myocardial infarction, revascularization, and thrombosis.

•These innovation strengthens Medtronic’s portfolio for managing increasingly complex coronary interventions across global markets.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Launching advanced and specialty catheter product development to strengthen clinical differentiation and expand procedural applications

•Investing in research and development to enhance biocompatibility, flexibility, steerability, and infection-prevention technologies

•Expanding strategic partnerships to strengthens global distribution networks and clinician relationships

•Leveraging automated manufacturing, precision extrusion technologies, and digital quality control systems to improve scalability, regulatory compliance, and cost efficiency

Access the detailed Catheters Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/catheters-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

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