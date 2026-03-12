Quantum Computing Market to Reach US$ 1.7 Billion by 2033 as AI and Advanced Hardware Accelerate Adoption

The Quantum computing market grows from $698.6M in 2026 to $1.72B by 2033, driven by a strong 13.7% CAGR and expanding enterprise adoption

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global quantum computing market is entering a new phase of technological transformation as organizations seek faster and more powerful computational capabilities beyond classical systems. The market was valued at US$ 698.6 million in 2026 and is projected to reach US$ 1,716.1 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 13.7% between 2026 and 2033. Increasing investments from technology giants, government-funded research initiatives, and breakthroughs in quantum hardware architectures are key factors driving market expansion.

One of the most significant contributors to market growth is the rapid integration of quantum computing into high-value sectors such as artificial intelligence, pharmaceuticals, and financial services. Quantum computing devices currently dominate the market with nearly 64% share, reflecting the capital-intensive nature of hardware development. North America leads the global market with approximately 37% share, supported by strong research ecosystems, government funding programs, and the presence of major technology companies advancing quantum innovation.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/14758

Key Highlights from the Report

The global quantum computing market is projected to grow from US$ 698.6 million in 2026 to US$ 1,716.1 million by 2033.

North America leads the market with nearly 37% global share due to strong research infrastructure and technology investments.

Quantum computing devices account for approximately 64% of the total market revenue.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning applications represent the fastest-growing segment.

Healthcare and life sciences dominate end-user adoption due to quantum’s potential in drug discovery.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth due to rising government investments and quantum infrastructure development.

Market Segmentation

The quantum computing market can be segmented based on component type, application, and end-user industries. In terms of components, the market is primarily divided into quantum computing hardware, software, and services. Among these, quantum computing devices dominate the market, as hardware systems such as superconducting qubits, trapped ions, and photonic processors form the foundation of quantum computing infrastructure. The development of these devices requires high capital investments and advanced research capabilities, which explains their large share of the overall market revenue.

From an application perspective, quantum computing is widely utilized in simulation and optimization tasks, particularly in fields where classical computers struggle with computational complexity. Quantum simulation is increasingly used in drug discovery, chemical modeling, and advanced material research. Additionally, financial institutions are leveraging quantum algorithms for portfolio optimization, risk analysis, and fraud detection, further expanding the application scope of quantum computing technologies across multiple industries.

𝐃𝐨 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐎𝐫 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭? 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/14758

Regional Insights

North America currently holds the largest share of the quantum computing market, driven by strong investments from both the private and public sectors. The United States leads the regional market due to extensive government funding, advanced research laboratories, and the presence of global technology leaders actively developing quantum systems. Major companies continue to invest heavily in research and infrastructure to accelerate commercialization of quantum technologies.

Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are aggressively investing in quantum research programs and national innovation strategies. Large-scale government funding initiatives and collaboration between academia and industry are expected to significantly boost the development of quantum computing infrastructure across the region.

Market Drivers

One of the primary drivers of the quantum computing market is the rapid advancement in quantum hardware and cloud-based accessibility. Technology companies are increasingly developing powerful quantum processors with higher qubit counts and improved error correction capabilities. Cloud platforms are also making quantum systems accessible to enterprises and researchers worldwide, allowing organizations to experiment with quantum applications without investing in expensive hardware infrastructure.

Market Restraints

Despite its promising potential, the quantum computing market faces several significant challenges. One of the major restraints is the technical complexity of quantum systems, particularly the instability of qubits and the need for extremely low operating temperatures. Maintaining quantum coherence requires highly specialized cryogenic environments and sophisticated control systems, which significantly increases operational costs.

Market Opportunities

The integration of quantum computing with artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies presents substantial growth opportunities for the market. Quantum algorithms have the potential to process complex datasets and optimize machine learning models much faster than traditional computing systems. As organizations increasingly adopt hybrid quantum-classical architectures, new opportunities are emerging in sectors such as healthcare, logistics, financial modeling, and cybersecurity.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/14758

Company Insights

Key players operating in the quantum computing market include:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google

Huawei

Intel Corporation

ColdQuanta

D-Wave Systems Inc.

Atom Computing Inc.

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Inc.

Zapata Computing, Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market

The quantum computing industry has witnessed several notable advancements in recent years. In January 2025, Accenture invested in QuSecure to develop advanced post-quantum cybersecurity solutions designed to protect digital infrastructure against future quantum threats. This partnership focuses on implementing crypto-agility frameworks that align with emerging post-quantum encryption standards.

Another significant development occurred in November 2024, when IBM launched its most advanced quantum computing systems designed to deliver improved performance, scalability, and stability. These next-generation systems represent a major step forward in achieving fault-tolerant quantum computing and expanding real-world commercial applications across industries.

Overall, the quantum computing market is expected to experience strong growth in the coming years as governments, research institutions, and technology companies continue to invest in the development of scalable quantum systems. As the technology matures and new applications emerge, quantum computing has the potential to transform industries ranging from healthcare and pharmaceuticals to finance, logistics, and cybersecurity.

Related Reports:

Image Signal Processors Market

Low-Code Development Platform (LCDP) Market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.