HHT Law Expands Its Presence in Pacoima with a New Office Built for the Community

PACOIMA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HHT Law, a San Fernando Valley personal injury law firm founded in 2013, has relocated to a larger office at 10555 San Fernando Rd., Pacoima, CA 91331. The move was driven by a clear goal: make legal support more accessible for the people who need it most.Room to Grow, Room to HelpThe expanded location gives the law firm the physical space to operate with its front door open — welcoming walk-ins throughout the day. Residents injured in car accidents or any other vehicle crashes can now stop by in person, speak directly with the team, and get answers without scheduling an appointment in advance. That kind of immediate, face-to-face access has always been part of how HHT Law operates, and the new office makes it a reality at a greater scale.A Firm that Knows Its CommunityHHT Law has deep roots in the Spanish-speaking communities of the San Fernando Valley. From slip and fall accidents to complex injury claims, HHT Law is equipped to assess each situation and connect people with the right resources. While the firm's practice is focused exclusively on personal injury law, the team has always made time for neighbors who walk in with questions outside that scope. Whether someone needs a referral or just a moment of guidance, the new office creates the right environment to offer that support consistently and comfortably.Accessible Legal Help, No Fee Unless You WinVictims of wrongful death and serious personal injury cases often face financial pressure at the worst possible time. HHT Law operates on a contingency fee basis — meaning there are no upfront costs and no fees unless the client wins their case. The new Pacoima location makes it easier than ever for community members to walk in, ask questions, and take that first step toward recovery.For those dealing with traumatic brain injuries or long-term disability from an accident, having a legal team nearby that understands the community can make a meaningful difference in how a case is handled from day one.About HHT LawHHT Law is a personal injury law firm serving the San Fernando Valley since 2013. Founded by siblings Hovhanes and Gohar Tatevossian, the law firm handles a wide range of personal injury cases with a commitment to personalized, compassionate representation for every client.For more information, visit https://hht-law.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.