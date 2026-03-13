Genesis Systems CEO Shannon Stuckenberg Named to Inc. Female Founders 500 List as WaterCube® Tech Expands Globally

Shannon Stuckenberg at AWS Energy Accelerator for WaterCube Integration, London, UK Shannon Stuckenberg Presents at NASDAQ During UN Water Week. Photo credit, NASDAQ.

Genesis Systems Leadership Gains Global Recognition as WaterCube® Passes the Department of Defense (DoD) Highest Water Tests; sees adoption on four continents

We’re entering an era where water security is as critical as energy security, distributed water production like water from air will become essential... for everything from disaster response to AI...” — Shannon Stuckenberg, CEO of Genesis Systems

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global water shortages intensify and infrastructure resilience becomes a national security priority, a new generation of technology innovators is emerging to tackle one of the world’s hardest problems: solving water scarcity. Among them is Shannon Stuckenberg, co-founder and CEO of Genesis Systems , who has been named to the prestigious Inc. Female Founders 500 List , recognizing the most innovative and impactful women entrepreneurs in America.The recognition comes amid a wave of industry validation for Genesis Systems’ flagship technology, WaterCube, which produces clean drinking water directly from moisture in the air and is being deployed globally across defense, disaster response, and critical infrastructure markets. In the past month, the technology has received several major recognitions: First atmospheric water technology to pass the U.S. military’s drinking water “Gold Standard” testing protocols• Best Outdoor Product Finalist at the International Builders’ Show hosted by the National Association of Home Builders (for the second time)• Most Innovative Tech Award Finalist at the U.S. Resilient City ExpoTogether, these technical and industry recognitions mark the momentum of a technology many experts believe will transform how water is produced and distributed.A New Approach to Water Infrastructure with WaterCubeGenesis Systemsdevelops atmospheric water technology (WaterCube) capable of producing drinking water from air using advanced materials and energy-efficient processes.The company’s WaterCubetechnology represents a new category of distributed infrastructure referred to as “water-from-air” or atmospheric water generation, allowing clean water to be produced locally without relying on pipes, wells, or vulnerable or contaminated municipal systems.Today, WaterCubesystems are deployed across four continents, supporting military logistics, humanitarian missions, remote communities, and residents.By the end of 2026, the systems are projected to support more than half a million people globally with water, sanitation, and hygiene.Shannon Stuckenberg co-founded Genesis Systemsin 2017 with her husband, Dr. David Stuckenberg. As a conservationist with a background in the U.S. Department of Interior, Shannon was appointed CEO in 2019. During her tenure, Shannon has grown the company from two staff members to more than fifty full-time employees.“Water is the most fundamental resource on Earth besides air. Yet billions of people still depend on fragile infrastructure to access it,” said Stuckenberg. “Our mission is to make water available anywhere — safely, securely, and on demand — while reducing friction and improving life.”In 2022, Genesis Systemswas named the U.S. Most Fundable Company by Entrepreneur Magazine and Pepperdine University, besting more than 4,000 startups. The same year, Genesis Systems set a global record with the highest seed round ever raised by a water-tech startup. By 2025, Genesis Systems’ flagship WaterCubetechnology had been named a TIME Best Invention.Technology Proven in CrisisWaterCubehas drawn international attention for its role in emergency response and preparedness for home and business owners. Coverage by WIRED documented the deployment of a WaterCubesystem during Hurricane Milton, when the State of Florida positioned the system at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg as a backup water source after storm damage threatened local infrastructure.The system can provide a resilient source of potable water at any time, illustrating how atmospheric water generation can support hospitals and critical facilities when conventional water systems fail.Addressing a Defense Logistics ChallengeGenesis Systems’ technology is the product of enduring efforts to solve one of the military’s most persistent burdens: water supply and transport.In many operational environments, water accounts for a large portion of logistics transport, creating risks and operational constraints for deployed forces.WaterCubesystems were designed to allow water to be produced directly where needed, reducing reliance on vulnerable supply chains. Passing the U.S. military’s rigorous potable water testing standards represents another major government validation of the technology’s safety and performance, in addition to civilian third-party testing.The Next Frontier — Water for the Digital EconomyGenesis Systemsis now expanding its technology into a new frontier for atmospheric water generation — utility-scale water production for data centers and AI infrastructure.As hyperscale computing facilities require massive volumes of cooling water, the company is developing systems capable of producing water sustainably on site, reducing strain on municipal and community supplies while supporting next-generation digital infrastructure.“We’re entering an era where water security is as critical as energy security,” Stuckenberg said. “Distributed water production like water from air will become essential infrastructure for everything from disaster response to AI computing.”Female Founder Leading a Global Water Technology MovementShannon Stuckenberg’s recognition on the Inc. Female Founders list highlights the growing role of women entrepreneurs in shaping the future of climate technology, infrastructure, and resilience. Under her leadership, Genesis Systems has grown from a startup into a globally recognized award-winning technology company pioneering Renewable Water from Air (RWA) systems.As climate pressures, population growth, and infrastructure vulnerabilities intensify, technologies capable of producing water anywhere will play a critical role in the future of global water security.Stuckenberg said, “There is reason to look up. Hope is all around us. Hope is in the air.”About Genesis SystemsGenesis Systemsis a U.S. technology company developing Renewable Water from Air™ solutions for defense, disaster response, residential, and commercial infrastructure markets. Its flagship WaterCubesystems generate clean drinking water directly from atmospheric moisture, enabling resilient and sustainable water supply without reliance on traditional infrastructure.The company’s technologies are deployed globally and support military operations, emergency response, and emerging next-generation infrastructure solutions.

