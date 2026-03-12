International Long COVID Awareness Day 2026 Highlights Ongoing Impact of Long COVID

4th Annual International Long COVID Awareness Day Calls for Urgent and Swift Action for Long COVID

Long COVID is impacting millions of people across every community. This disease is disrupting careers, families, and futures. We call on our global governments and healthcare to take action now!” — Angela, ILCA

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Long COVID Awareness Day is observed each year on March 15th. There is an urgent need for prevention, research, funding, and long-term care for people suffering with Long COVID. Hundreds of millions worldwide continue to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, and many are still developing Long COVID. The World Health Organization estimates 10–20% of those infected experience prolonged symptoms.Many with this chronic disease experience serious, life-altering complications after one or multiple COVID-19 infections, including: cardiac, neurological, and multi-organ damage, as well as fatigue, chronic pain, autoimmune disease, and new allergies. Long COVID is associated with more than 200 symptoms. For many, it has reshaped or destroyed daily life; affecting careers, education, and financial stability. Many have become disabled and are less visible in public, contributing to the veil of this global emergency.Long COVID is a mass disabling event affecting hundreds of millions, straining healthcare systems, disrupting economies, and devastating families. Some have not returned to work at all, contributing to labor shortages and economic instability. COVID-19 infections continue globally, and each reinfection carries risks.Long COVID is not rare. It is not mild. It is not over.For International Long COVID Awareness day there will be at least 513 landmarks in 34 U.S. States and 20 countries around the world lit up teal, mostly on March 15th (#LitForLongCovid). Confirmed participating landmarks include Los Angeles City Hall, Niagara Falls, the CN Tower, Aeropuerto Internacional Felipe Angeles, Barcelona City Hall, the Capitol in Puerto Rico, and Cardiff Castle. Individuals are encouraged to light up their homes or businesses teal and wear teal to show solidarity.To bring further awareness to Long COVID there will be demonstrations and advocacy events taking place around the globe on or around March 15th in the:United States– Los Angeles, California– Annapolis, Maryland– Olympia, WashingtonBelgium– Brussels– Calgary– Montreal– Toronto– VancouverFranceScotlandSpainBecause many people with Long COVID are bedbound or homebound, the campaign will also feature accessible virtual events and online advocacy actions to ensure that Long COVID patient voices are heard.More events and actions taking place comprise of a 24 hour Long COVID Twitter/X marathon space, a Long COVID digital billboard in Times Square of New York City, live artistic performances, and more throughout the month of March.The community will also honor those who have died due to Long COVID on International Long COVID Memorial Day, March 14th.Visit the website listed at bottom for a full calendar of events.We must invest in prevention, fund research, expand access to screening, treatment, and disability support. We must protect future generations. Air purification, clean air systems, and high quality respirators are vital for the mitigation of SARS-CoV-2 infections.Every infection matters. Every patient is somebody. Every heartbeat counts.Long COVID Statistics* An estimated 400 million+ worldwide have contracted Long COVID* An estimated 5,000 Long COVID deaths in the U.S. (an undercount)* 52% Stroke, 63% Heart Attack, 72% Heart Failure risk increase year after COVID Infection* $3.7 trillion estimated cost of Long COVID to U.S. economy (2022)* 2-4 million people estimated to be out of work due to Long COVID in U.S. (2022)Go to www.longcovidawareness.life⁠ to see the events calendar, press kit, and more.

