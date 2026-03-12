NJ Leaders and Creative Partners Launch Statewide Design Initiative for an Official State Jersey Ahead of World Cup

New Jersey Leaders and Creative Partners Launch Statewide Design Initiative for an Official State JerseyAhead of the 2026 World Cup

Project centers local designers, regional manufacturing, and public participation as NewJersey prepares to welcome the world

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As New Jersey prepares to welcome international football matches in 2026, a coalition of local creatives, civic leaders, and cultural organizations has launched a first-of-its-kind initiative to create an official “New Jersey Soccer Kit”—created, selected, and manufactured in New Jersey.Led by Newark-based creative entrepreneur and BrownMill Co. co-founder Justis Pitt-Goodson, the initiative is currently accepting submissions through a statewide open call inviting New Jersey designers to submit original jersey concepts inspired by the state’s culture, history, and global identity. Finalists will be selected through a combination of expert review and public voting, giving residents across the state a direct role in choosing the design that will represent New Jersey on a global stage.“This project is about more than a jersey—it’s about creating a lasting cultural and economic legacy tied to one of the biggest sporting events in the world,” said Pitt-Goodson. “By centering New Jersey designers, manufacturers, and communities, we’re ensuring this moment benefits the people who live and create here. ”The winning designer will receive a $3,000 cash prize, with production handled by New Jersey–based manufacturer ALL COLORS , helping keep jobs, investment, and supply-chain activity within the region. The jersey will be released as a limited-edition product and made available through select retail partners, pop-up activations, and online platforms in the lead-up to the summer of 2026.A portion of proceeds will support the Lancelot H. Owens Scholarship Foundation, founded by Queen Latifah, in honor of her later brother. The foundation provides scholarships and educational opportunities for young people in Newark and beyond.The initiative is being developed in collaboration with statewide stakeholders, including cultural institutions, the Governor’s Office, economic development partners, Assemblyman Chigozie Onyema, Assemblyman Kenyatta Stewart, and Representative Lamonica McLver. Advisory partners include the Newark Arts and Education District, Alice and MayConsulting, and Newark Alliance.Representatives connected with the regional host planning committee have expressed excitement for the initiative, noting that it reflects the creativity and pride of the region and helps make this global moment a memorable and historic one for New Jersey.In addition to the design competition, the initiative includes public-facing activations such as designer showcases, jersey customization events, and a formal press unveiling of the final design.About the InitiativeThe New Jersey Soccer Kit Initiative celebrates New Jersey’s role in hosting this year’s premier international soccer competition through design, manufacturing, and community engagement—highlighting local talent while creating a product that reflects the state’s diversity, creativity, and pride.DisclaimerThis initiative is an independent community project celebrating New jersey’s role as a host location for international football matches in 2026. It is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by FIFA or the FIFA World Cup 26™.Design submissions are free and open to New Jersey residents.For more information, partnership opportunities, or media inquiries, visit the project website or contact Plusable Public Relations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.