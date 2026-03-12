Comrade Digital Marketing Agency Announces Strategic Shift to the Home Improvement Industry

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Comrade, a digital marketing agency with more than 17 years of experience helping businesses grow online, today announced a strategic shift to focus exclusively on the home improvement and contractor industries. As part of this transition, the agency has launched a newly redesigned website and introduced a specialized marketing framework created specifically to help contractors generate consistent leads and predictable revenue.For many businesses in the home services sector, such as roofing, HVAC, plumbing, landscaping, and remodeling, growth often depends heavily on referrals, seasonal demand, or disconnected marketing efforts. While word-of-mouth remains an important source of new business, it rarely provides the consistency contractors need to maintain a full project pipeline year-round.This dynamic often leads to a common pattern across the industry: periods of overwhelming demand followed by slower months when crews are underutilized, and revenue becomes unpredictable.After nearly two decades of working with companies across multiple industries, Comrade made the decision to concentrate its expertise on solving this specific challenge for contractors and home improvement companies.“We’ve helped businesses in many industries over the years, but the challenges contractors face are very specific,” said Ivan Vislavskiy , Founder and CEO of Comrade. “They’re exceptional at delivering high-quality work, but marketing often feels unpredictable or difficult to measure. We realized that by focusing deeply on one industry, we could build systems that truly solve this problem and help contractors grow in a much more consistent way.”The Shift Toward AI-Driven SearchThe agency’s strategic shift also reflects broader changes in how homeowners search for and select service providers. Over the past decade, digital search has become the primary channel for homeowners researching contractors. More recently, the rapid rise of AI-powered tools and conversational search platforms has begun reshaping how people find local service providers.As part of its new industry focus, Comrade developed a proprietary marketing framework known as the Revenue Engine. The system is designed specifically for home service companies and aims to create a predictable flow of qualified leads rather than relying on isolated marketing tactics.The Revenue Engine: An Integrated Marketing SystemUnlike traditional marketing approaches that rely on a single channel or short-term campaigns, the Revenue Engine integrates multiple strategies into one coordinated system. These include strengthening local SEO for contractors, building high-conversion websites, running targeted digital advertising campaigns, and implementing automated reputation management and lead follow-up systems.Another key component involves helping contractors improve their visibility across emerging AI-powered search platforms. As more homeowners turn to tools such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and AI-generated search summaries when researching service providers, the ability to appear in these discovery channels is becoming increasingly important for local businesses.“Homeowners are changing how they search for services. Instead of scrolling through Google results, many now ask AI tools for recommendations. Contractors who adapt early will have a clear competitive advantage.” — Ivan VislavskiyProven Results Across the Home Services IndustryOver the years, Comrade’s contractor marketing services have delivered an average 8.2X return on marketing investment for clients. In the home services industry, the agency has helped contractors increase jobs by as much as 750%, while also supporting landscaping and remodeling companies in building more stable pipelines of high-value projects.The company believes that combining deep industry specialization with modern search technology will allow contractors to compete more effectively in increasingly crowded local markets.“Marketing is evolving faster than ever,” Ivan Vislavskiy said. “Between AI search, changing customer behavior, and increased competition online, contractors need systems that can adapt quickly. Our goal is to make growth more predictable so business owners can focus on what they do best — serving their customers and building great projects.”With its new industry focus, Comrade aims to position itself as a dedicated digital growth partner for contractors seeking long-term, sustainable growth.About Comrade Digital Marketing AgencyComrade is a digital marketing agency specializing in marketing and SEO for home improvement companies and contractors. With more than 17 years of experience in digital marketing, Comrade helps roofers, plumbers, HVAC companies, home builders, remodelers, and general contractors generate predictable revenue through data-driven marketing systems, advanced SEO strategies, and AI-powered marketing solutions.

