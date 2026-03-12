Discovery Hospitality Returns with ‘Happy Summer,’ Showcasing Philippine Island Getaways and City Retreats

Happy Summer at Discovery Coron

Discovery hotels and resorts offer up to 45% off stays, plus dining, spa, and leisure perks for the perfect summer getaway.

MANILA, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love the Philippines—where summer means golden sunsets, turquoise waters, and vibrant city adventures. This year, Discovery’s hotels and resorts invite travelers to discover the magic of Philippines' most vibrant destinations with the return of Happy Summer getaway offers , featuring up to 45% off stays plus exclusive dining, spa, and leisure perks across its award‑winning portfolio.From Boracay’s celebrated white‑sand beach and Coron’s world‑renowned waters to Samal’s pristine shores, Makati’s cosmopolitan vibe, and the refined comforts of Ortigas, Discovery has curated experiences designed to make every summer getaway unforgettable—now at an unbeatable value.Boracay, the country’s iconic summer playground, continues to captivate with its powdery white sand and lively beachfront. At Discovery Boracay, guests who book two nights or more in select suites are treated to an exclusive summer package. The offer includes daily breakfast at Sands Restaurant, roundtrip transfers from Caticlan Airport, dining credits, Happy Summer drinks, plush toy souvenirs, special savings on dining and spa, and a complimentary family photo. Bookings are open from March 1 to May 31, 2026, with stays valid until June 30, 2026.In Coron, adventure meets tranquility. Famous for limestone cliffs, hidden lagoons, and breathtaking dive sites, Coron offers a retreat into nature’s rhythm. Discovery Coron, a luxury resort in Palawan , invites guests to enjoy suite and villa stays complete with breakfast, Busuanga airport transfers, dining and spa credits, special savings on tours, and a “Book for a Cause” initiative supporting Cheers for Chairs, which provides classroom chairs to local schools. Guests may book between March 1 and May 31, 2026, for stays valid until June 30, 2026.Samal Island, a tropical gem off Davao, invites travelers to paddle through clear waters by day and unwind under starry skies at night. Discovery Samal offers packages starting at PHP 17,500 nett per night, inclusive of breakfast, airport and boat transfers, use of a crystal kayak or paddle board, foot massage for two, and discounts on spa, dining, and water sports. Reservations are open from March 1 to May 31, 2026, with stays valid until June 15, 2026.Makati, the country’s cosmopolitan hub, is where luxury shopping, fine dining, and cultural experiences converge. Discovery Primea elevates the urban escape with rates starting at PHP 11,860 nett per night. Guests can indulge in breakfast at Tapenade, summer‑themed amenities, mocktails at Plunge Bar, complimentary burgers at Gilarmi Lounge, Bambike rides, and discounts on spa and dining. Bookings are open from March 1 to May 31, 2026, with stays valid from March 15 to June 15, 2026.Ortigas offers a dynamic cityscape where business and leisure meet. At Discovery Suites, guests can unwind with packages starting at PHP 5,500 nett per night. Inclusions feature a breakfast buffet, refreshment drinks for My Discovery Elite members, food and beverage discounts, internet access, and complimentary use of the pool and gym. Bookings are available from March 1 to May 31, 2026, with stays valid until July 31, 2026.In Negros, hidden wonders await at Manami Resort, where adventure blends seamlessly with tranquility. Part of Discovery’s Signature Collection, rates start at PHP 16,500 nett per night, with inclusions such as breakfast, food and beverage credits, in‑room massage, snorkeling gear, and spelunking trips. Bookings are available from March 1 to May 31, 2026, with stays valid until June 15, 2026.Guests who join My Discovery Elite, Discovery’s loyalty program, unlock even greater rewards and exclusive perks across all properties—from dining discounts to special amenities—ensuring every getaway is made more memorable.Discovery Hotels and Resorts continues to position itself as the gateway to the Philippines’ most sought‑after escapes. Whether island bliss or city sophistication, every journey promises to be a golden memory.Visit https://www.discoveryhotels-resorts.com/special-offers/summer-travel

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.