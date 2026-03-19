AuraLift Ai Announces Clinical Advisory Board of Board-Certified Psychiatrists and Psychologists

AuraLift Ai

New advisory board brings board-certified psychiatrists and licensed clinical psychologists to guide AI coaching protocols and four-tier safety architecture

We want you to have an AI tool that safely and effectively helps you in your everyday life and with your everyday struggles... every coaching interaction reflects sound psychological principles...” — Roy Futterman, PhD, AuraLift Ai Clinical Advisory Board

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AuraLift Ai, an AI-powered mental wellness coaching platform, today announced the formation of its Clinical Advisory Board, a multidisciplinary team of board-certified psychiatrists and licensed clinical psychologists guiding the platform's coaching protocols, safety systems, and ongoing clinical refinement.

The announcement establishes AuraLift Ai as one of the few AI wellness platforms built with direct, continuous oversight from credentialed mental health professionals at a time when most AI wellness tools operate without meaningful clinical governance.

The Clinical Advisory Board includes:

Dr. Huma Mahmood, DO — Double board-certified in child, adolescent, and adult psychiatry and addiction medicine. Dr. Mahmood earned her medical degree from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine, completed her general psychiatry residency at Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, and her child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship at Thomas Jefferson University's Sidney Kimmel Medical College. She has served on the acute dual diagnosis inpatient unit at The Horsham Clinic and was named a Top 100 Doctor in America and received multiple Doctors' Choice Awards for psychiatry. Dr. Mahmood brings deep clinical expertise in co-occurring disorders, crisis recognition, and evidence-based pharmacotherapy to AuraLift Ai's safety and coaching protocols.

Dr. Jason Hutchings, PsyD — Licensed clinical psychologist and Clinical Associate Faculty member at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Hutchings earned his doctorate from Nova Southeastern University and completed his internship and postdoctoral fellowship at Pennsylvania Hospital, an APA-approved program at the University of Pennsylvania. He served as Interim Director of Training for the APA-approved Psychology Internship Program at Pennsylvania Hospital and co-created the "Mindfulness at Penn Behavioral Health" program. He has published research on workplace mindfulness interventions and supervises psychology interns and psychiatry residents. Dr. Hutchings brings expertise in mindfulness-based approaches, psychodynamic psychotherapy, and the integration of contemplative practices into structured coaching frameworks.

Dr. Oren Meyers, PhD — Licensed clinical psychologist and health services researcher. Dr. Meyers earned his doctorate in clinical psychology from Fordham University and completed his post-doctoral work at Case Western Reserve University/University Hospitals. He is a member of the International Society of Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research and has published peer-reviewed research on quality of life measurement in psychiatric populations and behavioral assessment instruments. Dr. Meyers brings expertise in outcomes measurement, population-level wellness delivery, clinical program evaluation, and the regulatory landscape surrounding AI-delivered mental health support.

Dr. Roy Futterman, PhD — Licensed clinical psychologist, expert witness, and AI product advisor. Dr. Futterman serves as Director of Strategic Consulting at DOAR, one of the nation's leading trial strategy consulting firms, where he advises on complex litigation involving psychological analysis, witness preparation, and juror behavior. His work integrating psychological theory into applied settings has been featured in the New York Times, Fortune, Bloomberg, and NBC's Dateline. He has published in peer-reviewed journals and contributed book chapters on the intersection of psychological science and real-world decision-making.

The board's mandate extends beyond consultation. Members actively review the platform's coaching prompts, evaluate safety protocols, and provide feedback that shapes how the AI coach interacts with users across a range of emotional and psychological contexts.

The AI wellness space has expanded rapidly, with dozens of apps and chatbots entering the market. However, most operate without clinical oversight, relying on generic scripts or surface-level keyword detection. The result is a growing credibility gap: consumers are offered AI tools that reference clinical techniques without the governance to ensure those techniques are applied responsibly.

AuraLift Ai was designed to address this gap from its earliest development. The platform's coaching engine integrates four clinically validated frameworks — Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), and mindfulness-based approaches — not as rigid scripts, but as adaptive techniques woven into natural conversation by a single AI coach that learns, builds and adapts to each user's history and needs.

"When someone reaches out for emotional support, the quality of that interaction matters. They are seeking guidance that is centered on evidence-based frameworks. The current AI resources available fail to implement these crucial elements for effective mental health support. AuraLiftAI was created by a team of mental health experts to ensure these key components were incorporated into our platform. Without that governance, AI wellness tools risk doing more harm than good." — Dr. Huma Mahmood, DO, AuraLift Ai Clinical Advisory Board

Central to the advisory board's oversight is AuraLift Ai's four-tier safety system, which scans every user message before the AI generates a response. The system operates across escalating risk levels, from standard coaching at Tier 0 through clarification protocols for vague distress signals at Tier 1, direct safety checks with crisis resources at Tier 2, and immediate crisis resource delivery with session pausing at Tier 3.

"We want you to have an AI tool that safely and effectively helps you in your everyday life and with your everyday struggles. Our role is to ensure that every coaching interaction reflects sound psychological principles, so that you have a safe environment to work toward thriving." — Roy Futterman, PhD, AuraLift Ai Clinical Advisory Board

AuraLift Ai serves adults who experience stress, overwhelm, and emotional stagnation but would never seek traditional therapy. The platform delivers personalized coaching through voice and text, 24/7, with no appointments, no waitlists, and no stigma. Subscription tiers include Essential at $49.99 per month and Premium at $69.99 per month. The platform also offers enterprise licensing and a nonprofit charity donation program serving organizations whose members would benefit.

For more information, visit auraliftai.com.

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