Florida State University Integrates RPM Platform to Train Next Generation of Researchers and Healthcare Professionals

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RPM Healthcare has been selected by Florida State University's Department of Health, Nutrition, and Food Science to integrate its remote monitoring platform into federally funded clinical research — giving FSU's emerging healthcare professionals hands-on experience with the technology reshaping modern patient care.The partnership embeds RPM Healthcare's platform into nutrition and exercise-based health studies, where students and research staff gain direct experience capturing real-world biometric data, interpreting continuous data streams, and delivering real-time, data-informed interventions - core competencies for the next generation of clinicians and researchers."Remote monitoring with RPM Healthcare will allow us to obtain high-quality, free-living measurements at home while enhancing participant safety and engagement," said Evan Whyte, BSN, RN, Program Manager of Clinical Research at FSU's Department of Health, Nutrition, and Food Science. "It's transforming how we conduct research - and how we train the people who will carry this work forward.""Somewhere out there is a patient who hasn't been diagnosed yet, whose condition will be caught early because their doctor knew exactly how to read a continuous data stream. That doctor is sitting in a classroom at Florida State University right now," said Fabrizio Gambino, President of RPM Healthcare. "That's the kind of partnership that actually moves medicine forward. "As health science programs nationwide race to align curricula with the realities of technology-enabled care, FSU's adoption of RPM Healthcare marks a meaningful step toward closing the gap between academic training and clinical practice.###About RPM Healthcare:RPM Healthcare is a leader in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), delivering real-time health insights and proactive chronic care management. Our all-in-one platform empowers patients, enhances provider workflows, and improves clinical outcomes through connected devices, personalized care coaching, and data-driven interventions. For more information, please visit: rpmhealthcare.com

