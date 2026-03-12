SINQUA WALLS LEADS SXSW PANEL WITH ACCLAIMED PRODUCERS ON HOW ORIGINAL FILMS GET GREENLIT

Sinqua Walls

Award-winning filmmakers and industry leaders convene at SXSW 2026 for a behind-the-scenes look at how original films are developed and financed.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Hollywood grows increasingly mindful, budgets lower, and production cost go down. The question of who still gets to make original films and how has never been more urgent.During SXSW 2026, Actor and Producer Sinqua Walls will host a panel conversation with a group of acclaimed producers and film executives exploring how original films are actually getting made today, from development and packaging through financing and distribution.Titled Getting the Greenlight: Engineering an Original Hit, the discussion brings together filmmakers whose work spans some of the most culturally influential and commercially successful independent films of the past two decades.The event is produced by LOOP Studios in collaboration with Craftsmen Media Co. and will take place at Soho House Austin, bringing together filmmakers, producers, talent and industry leaders for an intimate conversation followed by a private industry gathering.In partnership with Vrbo , the activation extends beyond the panel to explore how environment and place can inspire original ideas. Walls will serve as Creative Director on cinematic, social-first storytelling capturing behind-the-scenes moments during SXSW from a luxury Vrbo property in Austin, offering a candid look at the routines, conversations and creative energy surrounding the festival experience."SXSW has always been one of the most organic places for filmmakers to come together and talk openly about storytelling. Both the craft and the business. This conversation is about pulling back the curtain on how original films actually get made today and what it takes to move a story from script to screen.”— Sinqua WallsConfirmed participants include:Sinqua WallsActor and ProducerRecent film and television credits include the Sundance Award-winning film Nanny; the NAACP Award-winning limited series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist; Carry-On, Netflix’s most-watched film; Mending the Line; White Men Can’t Jump and The Blackening.Mason NovickFounder and Producer, MXN EntertainmentProducer of Juno, (500) Days of Summer and Tully. Novick will premiere his latest film, Forbidden Fruits, at SXSW immediately following the panel. The film is based on the acclaimed play by Lily Houghton and stars Lili Reinhart, Lola Tung, Victoria Pedretti, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Chamberlain and Gabrielle Union.Allison Rose CarterProducer, Savage Rose Films(Academy Award–winning Everything Everywhere All at Once, Zola, Shirley, American Honey), and highly anticipated SXSW premiere I Love Boots starring Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, LaKeith Stanfield and Demi Moore.Mike JacksonManaging Partner, Get Lifted Film Co., cofounded by EGOT winner John LegendSam SpeiserVice President of Production and Partner, Infrared / FilmNationWHATGetting the Greenlight: Engineering an Original HitWHENMonday, March 16, 20263:00 PM – 4:00 PM Panel Discussion4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Industry MixerWHERESoho House Austin1011 S Congress AveAustin, TXFollowing the panel, guests will gather for a private industry mixer with filmmakers, producers, talent and creative leaders attending SXSW.Media interested in attending may request an invitation in advance.

