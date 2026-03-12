HealthCred Co-Founders Tap Former Florida Deputy Secretary Steve Casey Executive VP Government & Strategic Partnerships

We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Casey to the HealthCred team. His credibility within the law enforcement community is invaluable to our company,” — Nolan Weeks, Co-Founder, HealthCred

FORT WALTON BEACH FL., FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthCred founders Chad R. LaBoy, Nolan Weeks, and Carlos Torres announced today that Steve Casey has joined HealthCred as Executive Vice President of Government & Strategic Partnerships, bringing more than 45 years of leadership experience in public safety and criminal justice. www.healthcred.com Casey previously served as Executive Director of the Florida Sheriffs Association for 15 years and as Deputy Secretary of the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice. He also held leadership roles with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, and the Florida Lottery. He is a lifetime member of both the FBI National Academy and the Florida Sheriffs Association and holds a master’s degree in management from Troy University.“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Casey to the HealthCred team. His credibility within the law enforcement community is invaluable to our company,” said Nolan Weeks.“Steve brings 45 years of law enforcement experience and extensive state government leadership,” said Chad R. LaBoy. “His credibility, relationships, and understanding of corrections make him an incredible asset as we expand nationally and continue serving counties and jails across the country.”“It is truly an honor to work with Chad, Nolan, Carlos, and the team at HealthCred,” said Steve Casey. “HealthCred is helping counties and jails save significant amounts of money through its healthcare coverage activation services—at no cost to inmates and no cost to the jails and counties that use the platform—while supporting public safety. One county is reporting they saved $5.9 million dollars already by using HealthCred. I wholeheartedly endorse Health Cred and its mission.”Jails across Florida, Alabama, and Georgia are already saving millions of dollars by utilizing HealthCred’s inmate healthcare coverage activation services. HealthCred provides its technology and hardware at no cost to counties or correctional facilities, and there is zero cost to eligible inmates for enrollment assistance.“We offer this service free to jails and counties to demonstrate our support for law enforcement and to help make our communities safer,” said LaBoy.HealthCred is a corrections-focused coverage access provider built specifically for jail operations. The company helps eligible individuals activate affordable health coverage during custody and maintain continuity of care after release.“Our mission is to reduce uncompensated medical costs for facilities and support safer, more stable reentry that benefits public health and community outcomes,” said Weeks.Because HealthCred works exclusively within correctional environments, its systems are optimized for jail and prison operations. By enabling eligible individuals to activate healthcare coverage in their own names, facilities can offset certain medical expenses—including pharmacy benefits—helping preserve budgets for core operations.HealthCred also supports continuity of care through reentry by helping eligible individuals maintain coverage after release and by providing tools that support a stable transition back into the community.LaBoy and Weeks announced plans to expand operations into Mississippi, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Texas, South Carolina, and South Dakota.“This growth reflects the trust facilities place in our model,” they said. “We are committed to scaling responsibly while maintaining high-quality implementation and support.”ABOUT CHAD R. LABOYChad R. LaBoy is President and Founder of HealthCred. He brings a strong background in business and technology to the corrections healthcare industry. With expertise in streamlining operations and driving innovation, LaBoy has built Health Cred into a trusted leader in correctional healthcare coverage access.ABOUT NOLAN S. WEEKSNolan S. Weeks is Executive Vice President, Co-Founder, and Head of Implementation at HealthCred. With 20 years of experience in Florida law enforcement and corrections, he is a retired Jail Administrator from the Okaloosa County Department of Corrections. Weeks brings firsthand expertise in jail operations, inmate healthcare, and cost-saving strategies.ABOUT CARLOS TORRESCarlos Torres is Co-Founder and Executive of Insurance Services and Business Development for HealthCred. He plays a key role in expanding healthcare access for individuals reentering society after incarceration.ABOUT HEALTH CREDHealthCred is a corrections-focused coverage access provider built specifically for jail and prison operations. The company helps eligible individuals activate affordable health coverage—often including ACA-qualified plans—during custody and maintain continuity of care after release. Its mission is to reduce uncompensated medical costs for facilities and support safer, more stable reentry that benefits public health and community outcomes

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.