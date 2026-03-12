COISimple Launches AI-Powered Platform to Automate Vendor Insurance Compliance

New Email-to-Compliance technology reads insurance certificates and automatically verifies vendor coverage across multiple policy types.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- COISimple today announced the launch of its AI-powered platform designed to automate vendor insurance compliance using Certificates of Insurance (COIs).Managing vendor insurance compliance has traditionally been a manual and time-consuming process for businesses. Many organizations still rely on spreadsheets, shared folders, and email threads for certificate of insurance tracking , which can lead to expired policies, missing documentation, and compliance gaps that expose businesses to unnecessary risk.COISimple replaces these outdated workflows with a modern vendor insurance compliance platform that continuously monitors vendor insurance coverage and flags compliance issues in real time.The platform uses advanced AI-powered document extraction to read insurance certificates and instantly verify coverage requirements across multiple policy types including General Liability (GL), Commercial Auto, Workers’ Compensation (WC), Umbrella / Excess Liability, Professional Liability (E&O), Directors & Officers (D&O), and Cyber Liability.By automating certificate review and compliance monitoring, COISimple helps organizations eliminate the time-consuming process of manually reviewing insurance documents from vendors, contractors, and service providers.“Too many companies are still relying on spreadsheets and email threads to track critical insurance requirements,” said Praveen Udawath, Founder and CEO of COISimple. “We built COISimple to turn what used to take hours of manual review into a process that happens automatically in seconds.”One of the platform’s key innovations is its Email-to-Compliance workflow. Instead of requiring vendors to log into a portal, vendors can simply email their insurance certificate directly to the system.Once a certificate is received, COISimple’s AI automatically processes the document, extracts policy information, identifies coverage limits and carriers, verifies coverage against company requirements, tracks policy expiration dates, and alerts administrators if a vendor becomes non-compliant.The platform uses AI document analysis to read ACORD 25 insurance certificates and extract critical information such as policy numbers, coverage limits, carriers, and expiration dates. This enables organizations to automatically evaluate whether vendor insurance meets required coverage thresholds.COISimple also provides a centralized dashboard that gives organizations full visibility into vendor insurance status. Administrators can quickly view vendor compliance status, policies that are expiring soon, missing certificates, and vendors that require follow-up.Automated notifications help ensure organizations are alerted before policies expire, reducing the risk of working with uninsured vendors.COISimple is designed for organizations that rely heavily on third-party vendors and contractors across a a wide range of industries including construction, property management, commercial real estate, technology services, healthcare organizations, logistics companies, consulting firms, and facilities management teams.The platform delivers automated vendor compliance management that helps organizations reduce risk while eliminating the administrative burden associated with manual certificate review and tracking.Businesses interested in automating vendor insurance compliance and certificate of insurance tracking can learn more atAbout COISimpleCOISimple is a SaaS vendor insurance compliance platform that automates certificate of insurance tracking, vendor compliance verification, and policy expiration monitoring.The platform uses AI-powered document extraction to read insurance certificates and automatically verify compliance requirements for multiple commercial insurance policies including General Liability, Workers’ Compensation, Commercial Auto, Umbrella Liability, Professional Liability (E&O), Directors & Officers (D&O), and Cyber Liability.Learn more at

