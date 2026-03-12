Jan’s Boutique Hosts Exclusive Fouy Chov Couture Trunk Show Featuring Mother of the Occasion & Evening Wear

NJ, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jan’s Boutique is proud to announce an exclusive Fouy Chov Couture Mother of the Occasion & Evening Wear Trunk Show , taking place April 3–7, 2026, at the boutique’s couture department. This special event invites clients to experience the refined elegance and empowering design philosophy of Fouy Chov Couture, a brand celebrated for creating gowns that make women feel as confident as they look.Known for its striking silhouettes, luxurious fabrics, and sophisticated craftsmanship, Fouy Chov Couture blends timeless elegance with modern strength. Each design is thoughtfully created to celebrate life’s most meaningful occasions—from weddings and milestone celebrations to formal evening events—while empowering women to feel strong, radiant, and unforgettable.During the trunk show, Jan’s Boutique clients will have the opportunity to explore an expanded selection of Mother of the Bride , Mother of the Groom, and evening couture styles, many of which are rarely available outside of designer showcases.Guests will also have the opportunity to meet with the designer’s representative on April 4 and April 11, offering personalized styling guidance and expert insight into the collection.“We’re thrilled to welcome Fouy Chov Couture to our ever-growing couture department,” said Jan’s Boutique. “This collection beautifully represents the elegance and confidence we want every woman to feel during life’s most important moments.”Appointments are highly recommended to ensure a personalized shopping experience. Clients are encouraged to reserve their time in advance to receive dedicated styling assistance.Event DetailsFouy Chov Couture Mother of the Occasion & Evening Wear Trunk ShowDates: April 3–7, 2026Designer Representative Appearances: April 4 & April 11Location: Jan’s BoutiqueAppointments: RecommendedTo book an appointment or learn more, visit https://www.jansboutiqueonline.com/ or contact Jan’s Boutique directly.About Jan’s BoutiqueJan’s Boutique is a premier destination for luxury evening wear, mother-of-the-occasion gowns, and couture fashion. Known for its exceptional selection of designer collections and personalized styling experience, Jan’s Boutique helps women find the perfect look for life’s most memorable events.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.