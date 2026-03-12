i3 Broadband Joins McHenry County Council of Governments

Membership Strengthens Company’s Commitment to Community Engagement and Collaboration with Local Leaders Across McHenry County

EAST PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- i3 Broadband, a Midwest‑based fiber‑optic internet provider, announced today that it has joined the McHenry County Council of Governments (MCCOG), further strengthening the company’s commitment to working closely with municipal leaders and community stakeholders across McHenry County.Membership in MCCOG enables i3 Broadband to work more closely with mayors, administrators and public officials who shape infrastructure planning and community development across McHenry County. The collaboration underscores i3 Broadband’s commitment to supporting the communities it serves by partnering directly with local governments to ensure efficient, transparent and future ready fiber deployment.“These partnerships with local government organizations reflect the trust that community leaders are placing in i3 Broadband as a responsible infrastructure partner,” said Mike Elam, vice president of Community Affairs & Market Development at i3 Broadband. “By working closely with municipal officials, engineering teams and community stakeholders, we ensure our fiber deployment is efficient, transparent and minimally disruptive. We view McHenry County communities as long term partners.”As demand for reliable, high-capacity internet continues to grow among residents and businesses across the Chicago suburban region, this membership represents another important step in i3 Broadband’s ongoing Northern Illinois expansion.“Communities across Northern Illinois recognize that modern fiber infrastructure is essential to economic development and quality of life,” said Peter Danos, director of Community Affairs for i3 Broadband and who oversees expansion in Northern Illinois. “By joining MCCOG, we’re strengthening collaboration with local governments to help ensure residents and businesses have access to the high-speed internet options they need today and in the future.”i3 Broadband’s model emphasizes proactive coordination with municipalities throughout the permitting, construction and restoration process. By working collaboratively with city and village administrators, public works departments and community organizations, i3 Broadband aims to ensure that projects align with local standards and long‑term development goals.“Our philosophy is that broadband deployment should always be a partnership,” Elam said. “We are committed not only to building fiber networks, but to being active participants in the communities we serve.”Fiberoptic infrastructure offers greater speed, reliability and scalability than traditional cable networks. As remote work, streaming, telehealth, cloud computing and digital commerce continue to increase bandwidth demand, communities want future ready broadband capable of supporting long‑term growth.Founded in 2015 and headquartered in East Peoria, Illinois, i3 Broadband has steadily expanded its fiber footprint across Illinois and Missouri. The company focuses on delivering gigabit capable fiber networks designed to scale with future demand, serving residential neighborhoods, businesses, schools, and municipal institutions.About i3 Broadbandi3 Broadband is the leading 100 per cent fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) operator based in Illinois, providing Gigabit-speed Broadband services to residential and commercial customers throughout Northern, Central and Southeastern Illinois, and Missouri. It also currently serves the Warren, Bristol, and Barrington markets in the East Bay area of Rhode Island. Learn More about i3 Broadband here .

