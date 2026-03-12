Flooring 4 Less Online Names Dani Nelson as Online Sales Manager to Support Nationwide Flooring Customers

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flooring 4 Less Online , a nationwide supplier of vinyl, laminate, and hardwood flooring, proudly announces the promotion of Dani Nelson as the company’s new Online Sales Manager. Based in Mesa, the company serves customers across the lower 48 states, providing competitively priced flooring shipped directly to homes and job sites.Dani Nelson has been a valued member of the Flooring 4 Less Online team for the past five years and has helped develop the company’s growing online sales division. Her flooring career began at Lowe’s, where she first gained experience in the flooring department. After joining Flooring 4 Less Online, Dani quickly recognized the depth of knowledge required in the specialty flooring industry and embraced the opportunity to learn from experienced professionals.“Working here gave me the chance to truly understand flooring,” said Nelson. “I was fortunate to learn from two of the best in the business, and that experience helped build the confidence I have today.”Dani began her career with Flooring 4 Less Online in the showroom, assisting customers in selecting the right flooring for their homes and renovation projects. As the company’s e-commerce business expanded, she transitioned into managing the online department full-time. In her new role as Online Sales Manager, Dani oversees online customer support and sales, helping customers across the United States choose the right flooring products for their projects.“I truly enjoy my job because I love talking to customers, helping them find the floor they love, and sharing in the excitement they have for their projects,” Nelson added.Flooring 4 Less Online continues to expand its online presence by offering affordable vinyl, laminate, and engineered hardwood flooring, all available for direct-to-door shipping throughout the continental United States. The company’s mission is to make high-quality flooring more accessible to homeowners, contractors, and designers nationwide.About Flooring 4 Less OnlineFlooring 4 Less Online is a Mesa, Arizona–based flooring retailer specializing in vinyl, laminate, and hardwood flooring sold through its online platform. The company serves customers across the lower 48 states, offering competitive pricing and convenient nationwide delivery for residential and commercial flooring projects.

