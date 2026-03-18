NVBDC Certification Positions Veteran-Owned Businesses for Growth in a $122 Billion Corporate Procurement Marketplace

NVBDC certification connects veteran-owned businesses to a $122 billion corporate procurement marketplace and billions in active supplier procurement spending.

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For veteran entrepreneurs looking to grow their businesses in the private sector, certification is often viewed as a milestone. But for companies serious about scaling, certification through the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) represents something more significant: a strategic business decision that delivers measurable return on investment. NVBDC certification helps veteran-owned businesses accelerate growth by delivering three key advantages—saving time, creating access, and unlocking opportunity within the corporate procurement ecosystem.Corporate members within the NVBDC network collectively represent a $122 billion annual supplier procurement marketplace. These organizations include major private-sector companies that operate structured supplier diversity programs and actively seek qualified veteran-owned suppliers through trusted certification partners.According to the Billion Dollar Roundtable, $4.3 billion was spent with NVBDC-certified veteran-owned suppliers in 2023 alone. Notably, that figure reflects reporting from only about 30% of NVBDC corporate members, indicating that the full economic impact and opportunity within the ecosystem is even larger.“Certification is about more than visibility,” said NVBDC Interim CEO, John Oleson. “It positions veteran-owned businesses within a verified supplier network where real procurement activity is already taking place.”One of the most immediate benefits of NVBDC certification is the time it saves during corporate engagement. Without third-party verification, veteran-owned businesses must repeatedly validate ownership, operational control, and documentation with each potential corporate partner. That process can slow momentum and delay opportunities.NVBDC certification streamlines that process.Through NVBDC’s rigorous verification process, ownership and operational structure are validated in advance. Procurement professionals recognize the certification, allowing veteran-owned businesses to begin conversations with established credibility rather than starting from scratch.This compressed validation cycle allows companies to focus on what matters most—building relationships and competing for contracts.Beyond efficiency, certification provides structured access to corporate procurement systems. Large corporations rely on trusted certification bodies like NVBDC to identify qualified veteran-owned suppliers for sourcing initiatives, supplier diversity programs, and strategic partnerships.By becoming NVBDC-certified, businesses move from being outside the procurement ecosystem to recognized participants within it.That access opens the door to opportunity.The billions already flowing through the NVBDC supplier network demonstrate that certification is not theoretical. Companies across industries are building relationships, securing contracts, and expanding their operations through engagement within the ecosystem.While certification does not guarantee revenue, it positions businesses where revenue opportunities already exist.Veteran entrepreneurs who see the greatest impact view certification as business infrastructure rather than a one-time achievement. It strengthens credibility in RFP submissions, improves positioning in procurement conversations, and enhances brand authority with corporate buyers.Over time, those advantages compound. One introduction can lead to a capability review. One review can lead to a bid. Each opportunity strengthens credibility and expands access to future contracts.Ultimately, the real return on NVBDC certification is not measured by a listing or logo. It is measured by positioning within a structured marketplace where corporations are actively allocating supplier spend.For veteran-owned businesses ready to compete at scale, NVBDC certification represents a strategic pathway to long-term growth.Veteran entrepreneurs interested in joining the network and positioning their companies within the corporate procurement ecosystem are encouraged to begin the certification process today.About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)The National Veteran Business Development Council is the leading third-party authority for certification of veteran-owned businesses seeking to participate in corporate supplier diversity programs. NVBDC works with major corporations and veteran-owned suppliers to connect qualified businesses with procurement opportunities across industries.

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