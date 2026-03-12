Governor Spanberger Awards $14 Million To Reduce Homelessness Across the Commonwealth

Governor Abigail Spanberger today announced $14 million in the Virginia Housing Trust Fund Homeless Reduction Grants for 61 projects across the Commonwealth. The funding will advance efforts to reduce homelessness for individuals and families through 19 permanent supportive housing projects, 29 rapid rehousing projects and 13 innovation projects for underserved populations.

“Each of these projects represents our shared commitment to helping more Virginians find stability and hope,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “With support from the Virginia Housing Trust Fund, we are strengthening the safety net for our most vulnerable neighbors and continuing to build a Commonwealth where every family has the chance to put down roots and thrive.”

The Homeless Reduction Grant awardees coordinate with other community-based activities. Grantees use a local centralized or coordinated assessment and entry system, which is a best practice for a housing-focused approach for helping households that are experiencing homelessness quickly regain stability in permanent housing.

“Housing is the foundation of a strong community and a strong economy,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery. “This funding helps ensure that our most vulnerable Virginians have the support they need, and it brings us closer to a Commonwealth where episodes of homelessness are rare, brief, and not repeated.”

Grants announced today represent 16% of The Virginia Housing Trust Fund (VHTF) appropriation for this fiscal year; the remaining funds support the production of new or rehabilitated housing units through the Affordable and Special Needs Housing Program. VHTF provides financing for housing construction projects that create or preserve affordable housing units, reduce the cost of affordable housing and increase homeownership. This funding is a key source of financing for these affordable housing initiatives to support moderate- and low-income families, as well as supporting homeless reduction grants to provide rapid re-housing and longer-term housing solutions for individuals experiencing chronic homelessness.

“Every Virginian deserves a safe place to call home,” said Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Director Dr. Tamarah Holmes. “At DHCD, our mission is rooted in helping individuals and families access the support they need to build a brighter future. These projects use proven, compassionate strategies to remove barriers and promote long-term housing stability across the Commonwealth.”

The program is administered by DHCD, which supports Balance of State Continuum of Care local planning group strategies and homeless service projects that are a part of an effective emergency crisis response system in communities. For more information, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/vhtf.