Jackie Barikhan Closes $920K Assets-as-Income Jumbo for Indian Wells Investor

Assets-as-Income Jumbo for Self-Employed Investor – Indian Wells Success My Lender Jackie Barikhan - top California mortgage lender for self- employed and luxury home borrowers. My Lender Jackie Logo - top Calif mortgage lender for self- employed and luxury home borrowers.

$920K Assets-as-Income Jumbo Closes for Self-Employed Investor in Indian Wells – 1031 Exchange, Solar Lease & <12-Month STR History No Problem

Other loan officers said this was an impossible loan” — Jackie Barikhan

INDIAN WELLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Self-employed investors in California face steep hurdles with investment properties ... especially short-term rentals with limited history, 1031 exchanges, and solar lease transfers... but Jackie Barikhan of Summit Lending turns "impossible" into closed.With over 25 years of experience and more than 130 five-star reviews across Google, Facebook, Zillow, and Yelp, Jackie specializes in alternative documentation jumbo loans for self-employed borrowers and real estate investors where banks say no.Case Study: $1.2M Indian Wells Investment Property Purchase – $920K Assets-as-Income Jumbo LoanJackie closed a $920,000 jumbo investment loan on a $1.2 million single-family residence in the Manitou Springs section of Indian Wells Country Club,a prestigious gated community in the Coachella Valley known for luxury living, golf, and strong short-term rental demand.The borrower transferred an existing solar lease and qualified via assets-as-income combined with co-borrower 1099 self-employed income, bypassing unusable tax returns due to high deductions and only 10 months of short-term rental history.Key Loan Details:*Location: Manitou Springs, Indian Wells Country Club, CA*Transaction: Investment Property Purchase*Property Type: Single-Family Residence*Occupancy: Investment / Short-Term Rental*Purchase Price $1,200,000*Loan Amount: $920,000*LTV: 80%*Credit Score: 777 FICO*Program: Assets-as-Income + Co-Borrower 1099 Self-Employed*Term: 30-Year FixedSpecial Features: 1031 Exchange, Solar Lease TransferChallenges Overcome:*Tax returns unviable due to high deductions/write-offs*Short-term rental history under 12 months (only 10 months available)*1031 exchange timing and proceeds integration*Solar lease transfer coordination*Debt-to-income fit for investment property“Other loan officers said this was an impossible loan,” said Jackie Barikhan. “We structured it using the borrower’s substantial assets to generate qualifying income, paired with the co-borrower’s 1099 self-employed earnings — fitting DTI perfectly without traditional docs.”Why This Matters for Self-Employed & Investors in CaliforniaPrograms like assets-as-income (asset depletion) allow qualification based on liquid reserves divided over months (no income verification needed), ideal for high-net-worth self-employed or investors with complex portfolios, multiple properties, or short-term rentals.Combined with broker access to non-QM lenders, it unlocks financing banks reject.Related Resources on MylenderJackie.com:Investment Property Loans & 1031 Exchange Financing (link to relevant page) Assets as Income / Asset Depletion Mortgages (add if exists, or to non-QM hub)Self-Employed Jumbo Loans CaliforniaCase StudiesWhy Choose Summit Lending?Multiple lenders for competitive rates/feesExpertise in complex income, 1031, solar leases, short-term rentalsSolutions for borrowers turned away by banksContact:Jackie Barikhan – Summit LendingPhone: 949-600-0944Website: www.mylenderjackie.com Schedule Free Consultation: www.talkwithjackie.com

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