'New Biography Reach for The Stars: The M&R Rush Story Chronicles 50 Years of Chicago Rock History'

Reach For The Stars - The M&R Rush Story

This book captures the heart of the M&R Rush story through photos, reflections, and the voices of six musicians who made their mark. It is a tribute to their music, their history, and their fans” — James (Jim) Arvia

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reach for The Stars: The M&R Rush Story, the authorized biography of Chicago’s enduring rock band M&R Rush, will be released on April 7, 2026. Written by James Arvia, the book captures more than fifty years of music, friendship, and the unmistakable Chicago spirit that shaped one of the Midwest’s most resilient independent rock acts.Formed in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood in 1970, M&R Rush rose from basement rehearsals to a powerhouse presence on the regional circuit, sharing stages with major acts including Styx and REO Speedwagon. Their breakout 1980 single “Rock & Roll Chicago” cemented their place in the city’s musical landscape and remains a fan favorite across generations.The biography traces the band’s evolution—from their early years and high-energy live shows to their 2003 reunion and continued presence on vinyl and digital platforms. Through interviews, archival material, and personal reflections, the book presents the definitive account of a band that built its legacy through talent, perseverance, and an unbreakable bond with its fans.“This book captures the heart of the M&R Rush story through photos, reflections, and the voices of six musicians who made their mark,” says author James (Jim) Arvia. “It is a tribute to their music, their history, and the fans who’ve been there from the beginning.”Highlights• A 50-Year Chronicle - From the early 1970s through the 2003 reunion and modern-era recordings.• Behind-the-Scenes Insight - A candid look at the band’s creative process and the gritty Chicago rock scene.• Rich Visual History - Photos and reflections from original members Marty Mardirosian, Roger Hirtz, Carl Moser, John McFarland, Paul Martin, and Jeff Luif.Reach for the Stars - The M&R Rush Story is available for pre-sale now, with a portion of every book sold donated to The National Breast Cancer Foundation.To order the book: www.mandrrush.com To request an interview or a pre-release digital review copy.Email: mandrrush1@yahoo.com or Phone: 219-384-0149

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