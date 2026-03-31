EVONOMY Energy Expands Residential Energy Portfolio through New Resale Agreement with Amensolar

By integrating Amensolar's solutions into our portfolio, EVONOMY Energy can make high-performance solar investments viable for a broader range of customers” — Anthony R. Giesey, CEO of EVONOMY Energy

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amensolar — a leading manufacturer of residential solar inverter solutions, and EVONOMY Energy — a leader in architecting sustainable power generation, distribution, and energy storage systems, today announced a strategic partnership designating EVONOMY Energy as an official Tier-1 resale partner for Amensolar solutions in the United States.DRIVING VALUE IN RESIDENTIAL ENERGY ADOPTION"Amensolar is excited to partner with EVONOMY Energy to bring reliable and affordable solar solutions to the U.S. market. With EVONOMY Energy’s expertise in system design and Amensolar’s high-performance technology, we’re committed to helping customers achieve greater energy independence and long-term savings,” said Mr. Eric Fu, General Manager of Amensolar. "Together, we’re paving the way for a more sustainable energy future.""EVONOMY Energy is pleased to be an official Tier-1 resale partner for Amensolar's residential product lines in the United States," said Anthony R. Giesey, Chief Executive Officer at EVONOMY Energy. "Amensolar's portfolio delivers a sophisticated range of inverter solutions that bridge the gap between premium features and market accessibility. By integrating Amensolar's solutions into our portfolio, EVONOMY Energy can make high-performance solar investments viable for a broader range of customers."ABOUT EVONOMY GROUP EVONOMY Group is composed of independent brands providing Technical & Commercial services with industry-leading expertise in Electrification, Autonomous Technologies, Connectivity, and Software. The Evonomy Brand delivers technical consulting services focused on reducing the time & cost which clients spend obtaining data & identifying solutions that meet their needs. Signature services include E/E Architecture Strategy (EAS), Functional & Performance Specification (FPS), and Component Selection Recommendation (CSR). The REPfirm Brand provides suppliers with Sales & Business Development representation services featuring a team of technical sales experts with highly-cultivated customer relationships for promoting sustainable growth. The EVONOMY Energy Brand focuses on architecting sustainable power generation, distribution, and energy storage for three core markets: Commercial & Industrial (C&I), Residential & Consumer (R&C), and Datacenter.ABOUT AMENSOLARAmensolar ESS Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of advanced solar energy storage solutions, specializing in the research, development, and global distribution of split-phase hybrid inverters, Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery systems, and commercial and industrial (C&I) energy solutions. As a vertically integrated provider, Amensolar offers comprehensive OEM and ODM services, enabling global partners to scale their brands through flexible, high-capacity manufacturing. With a commitment to quality and compliance, the company maintains a robust U.S. presence with UL-certified products and localized inventory to ensure seamless supply chain reliability.Learn more about Amensolar at www.amensolar.com

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