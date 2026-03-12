Advanced Biofuels Canada Comments on Affordability, Energy Security Benefits of Low Carbon Fuels

Data consistently show that biofuels save drivers money at the pump

The economic and energy security benefits of Canadian-made biofuels are a cornerstone on which to build a resilient, secure, and affordable Canadian economy.” — Fred Ghatala, ABFC President

VANCOUVER, CANADA, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Biofuels Canada Association (ABFC) released a statement by Fred Ghatala, President, on the stabilizing role of biofuels amidst current global crude oil supply shocks.“Surging crude oil and gasoline prices are impacting Canadian drivers and our economy. To the question of whether biofuels in our fuel supply are helping or hurting Canadians in the midst of this conflict, the facts are unequivocal: biofuels are dampening both price increases and price volatility resulting from an unstable geopolitical situation.The first reason is simple supply and demand economics. Restricted crude oil supplies have driven gasoline pump prices higher. Prices drop when more gasoline supplies are available. Canada’s average 10% ethanol content in gasoline provides that additional supply for Canada’s cars and light trucks. Economists call this ‘price elasticity.’ Without ethanol, pump prices would be substantially higher.This dynamic has been the subject of expert studies quantifying the fuel cost benefits of biofuel blending when global fossil fuel production is disrupted by war or sanctions. A 2014 study in the Libyan war era concluded that ethanol blending was suppressing gasoline prices by US$0.25/gallon, and a 2017 study calculated fuel savings associated with additional ethanol supply to be US$0.22/gallon under relatively quiet geopolitics. Older studies also show this relationship. Further, a 2022 expert study assessed the presence of 6% biomass-based diesel content in US diesel volumes to have reduced the cost of diesel by 4%, or US$0.22/gallon.Secondly, ethanol is cheaper than gasoline, and the price spread is growing. The most recent Biofuels in Canada report shows Canadian wholesale ethanol was 7.4 cents per litre cheaper than gasoline. More critically, the ‘gasoline-ethanol spread’ is wider now than it has been in years. Biofuel blended in gasoline (e.g. ethanol) reduced Canadian wholesale gasoline costs by $1.7 billion in 2024. Since 2010, ethanol has reduced wholesale gasoline costs by over $13.2 billion.Finally, biofuel and conventional fuel prices have responded asymmetrically to global energy instability. Since the start of the Iranian conflict, Canadian wholesale gasoline prices have risen by 28%, while wholesale ethanol prices have risen 5.5%. Moreover, the cost of feedstock for making gasoline – crude oil – has increased 35%, while ethanol feedstock – corn – has risen 2.5%, and biomass-based diesel feedstock – canola oil – has increased 5.8%. Biofuel in gasoline is already saving motorists money and also has lower price volatility relative to global energy instabilities.Ghatala concluded, “It’s easy, but inaccurate, to suggest that Canadians’ home finances would be stronger without biofuels, but the data do not support that theory. Furthermore, a domestic biofuel industry that utilizes Canadian farm crop feedstocks insulates us from the instability caused by global trade tensions by shoring up domestic supply of transportation fuels and lessening reliance on foreign markets and volatile trade policies. Experts estimate that biofuels add at least $6.4 billion every year to the Canadian economy; this figure is rapidly growing as Canadian production of biomass-based diesel has expanded significantly in the past few years. Federal, provincial, and territorial governments are actively renewing an industrial strategy for Canada’s fuel supply chains – the economic and energy security benefits of Canadian-made biofuels are a cornerstone on which to build a resilient, secure, and affordable Canadian economy.”About the Advanced Biofuels Canada AssociationAdvanced Biofuels Canada Association (ABFC) is the national industry voice for producers, distributors, and technology providers for non-fossil, low carbon alternatives which can be blended with gasoline, diesel, marine, and jet fuels. ABFC members produce a portfolio of liquid clean fuels, sustainable feedstocks, and intermediary products. Members also produce and consume low carbon gaseous products, such as renewable natural gas (RNG) and low carbon hydrogen, and are engaged with carbon capture, utilization, and storage technologies. Our members operate over 45 billion litres of low carbon fuel production capacity globally and are significant suppliers to renewable and low carbon fuel in Canada and worldwide.

