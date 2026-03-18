CA Mortgage Expert Jackie Barikhan Closes $2.8M Bank Statement Jumbo Loan for Self-Employed Borrower in Porter Ranch

Self-Employed Secures $2.8M Jumbo via 24-Month Bank Statements for $3.5M Porter Ranch Purchase – Crypto Assets & Title Issues Handled Jackie Barikhan Loan Officer specializing in bank statement as income loans in CA Jackie Barikhan – My Lender Jackie official logo

$2.8M Bank Statement Jumbo Loan Closes for Self-Employed Buyer in Porter Ranch – $3.5M Home Purchase Overcomes Crypto & Title Hurdles

As a broker, we shopped multiple lenders to secure the best rate and structure while handling crypto verification and title hurdles” — Jackie Barikhan

PORTER RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As California home prices remain elevated in premium areas like Porter Ranch, self-employed borrowers are turning to bank statement jumbo loans and alternative documentation programs to secure financing that traditional guidelines often deny.Jackie Barikhan of Summit Lending, a leading California self-employed mortgage specialist with over 25 years of experience, helps entrepreneurs, consultants, and business owners qualify using real cash flow via bank statements rather than tax returns reduced by legitimate deductions.Case Study: $3.5M Porter Ranch Home Purchase – $2.8M 24-Month Bank Statement Jumbo Loan ApprovedBarikhan recently closed a $2.8 million jumbo purchase loan for a self-employed professional buying a $3,525,000 single-family residence in Porter Ranch, a sought-after northwest San Fernando Valley neighborhood known for its gated communities, sweeping views, and family-friendly upscale living.The borrower’s tax returns understated income due to business write-offs, but 24 months of bank statements proved strong cash flow — plus crypto assets and complex title coordination were navigated seamlessly.Key Loan Details:Location: Porter Ranch, Los Angeles CountyTransaction: Home PurchaseProperty Type: Single-Family ResidenceOccupancy: Primary ResidenceAppraised Value: $3,525,000Loan Amount: $2,800,000CLTV: 80%Credit Score: 806 FICOProgram: 24-Month Bank Statement Jumbo LoanTerm: 30-Year FixedChallenges Overcome:Understated income from deductions/write-offsCryptocurrency assets in financial profileLegal title issues requiring escrow/underwriting coordination“As a broker, we shopped multiple lenders to secure the best rate and structure while handling crypto verification and title hurdles,” said Barikhan.“Bank statement programs let us qualify based on actual deposits... no tax returns, W-2s, or pay stubs needed.”Why Bank Statement Jumbo Loans Excel for Self-Employed in CaliforniaThese non-QM programs use 12–24 months of deposits to calculate income, ideal for business owners with strong revenue but complex taxes.Features include no PMI in many cases, jumbo amounts (often $2M+), and down payments as low as 10–20%.Learn More on MylenderJackie.com:FAQ – Bank Statement Jumbo Loans in CaliforniaQ: What is a bank statement mortgage?A: Qualifies using 12–24 months of bank deposits instead of tax returns/W-2s — perfect for self-employed with write-offs.Q: Who benefits most from these loans?A: Entrepreneurs, freelancers, consultants, and business owners whose tax returns don't reflect true cash flow.Q: Can bank statement loans go jumbo in California?A: Yes — amounts often exceed conforming limits ($832,750 baseline, up to $1.5M+ in high-cost areas), with strong credit (680+) and reserves.Q: Are they available for purchases like this Porter Ranch home?A: Absolutely — ideal for high-value properties where traditional docs fall short.About Jackie Barikhan – Summit LendingBased in Huntington Beach, Jackie Barikhan specializes in bank statement loans, jumbo mortgages, stated income programs, and self-employed financing across California. With 25+ years closing hundreds of millions, she delivers solutions banks often can't.Contact:Jackie BarikhanPhone: 949-600-0944Website: www.mylenderjackie.com Schedule Free Consultation: www.talkwithjackie.com

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