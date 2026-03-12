Life-Assist Expands National Footprint with New Distribution Facility in Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina - Strategic East Coast expansion strengthens nationwide 1–2 day shipping and extends live customer care hours for First Responders

Strategic East Coast expansion strengthens nationwide 1–2 day shipping and extends live customer care hours for First Responders

Our mission has always been simple: support First Responders with the products and service they deserve to help them provide care for those in our communities” — Bryan Holliday

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life-Assist, the nation’s leading employee-owned distributor of emergency medical supplies and equipment for First Responders, is proud to announce the expansion of our national footprint with the addition of a new distribution facility in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This strategic East Coast location strengthens Life-Assist’s ability to provide 1 to 2-day delivery across the continental United States, enhancing readiness and reliability for EMS Agencies, Fire Departments, and Law Enforcement nationwide.

The Charlotte facility represents an important milestone in Life-Assist’s continued growth and commitment to service excellence. With headquarters in California and an established distribution facility in Kansas, this expansion secures Life-Assist’s operational reach from coast to coast.

“Our mission has always been simple: support First Responders with the products and service they deserve to help them provide care for those in our communities,” said Bryan Holliday, CEO of Life-Assist. “Expanding to the East Coast allows us to reduce product delivery timeframes, improve efficiency, strengthen product availability, and deepen our commitment to the heroes who count on us every day.”

Strengthening Service, Not Just Shipping

In addition to expanded distribution capabilities, the Charlotte location will include a dedicated Customer Care team. This new team will allow Life-Assist to extend live phone support hours, reinforcing the company’s longstanding commitment to answering the phone with a real person.

In an era of automated systems and phone trees, Life-Assist continues to prioritize direct, human connection. First Responders who call Life-Assist speak directly with a knowledgeable and friendly Customer Care Specialist, ensuring questions are answered quickly and accurately.

The Life-Assist Difference

As an employee-owned (ESOP) company, Life-Assist’s growth is driven by an ownership mindset focused on long-term relationships, employee engagement, and community impact. The Charlotte expansion reflects both our operational strategy and cultural commitment to position the company for continued growth while strengthening support for the heroes we are privileged to help.

This announcement marks the beginning of a phased implementation. A formal grand opening and full operational launch will be announced in the coming months.

For more information, visit www.life-assist.com.

________________________________________

About Life-Assist

Life-Assist is a national, employee-owned distributor of emergency medical supplies and equipment serving EMS, Fire Departments, and Law Enforcement agencies across the United States. Since 1977, Life-Assist has been committed to supporting First Responders with dependable products, exceptional service, and relationships built on trust.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.