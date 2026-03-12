Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance Appoints Jill Storey to Steering Committee as Strategic Advisor for Australia

Jill Storey - finance veteran, crowdfunding pioneer and ocean climate advisor - joins the GECA Steering Committee as Strategic Advisor for Australia.

Former Big 4 Partner and crowdfunding pioneer Jill Storey joins GECA, bringing 25 years of global finance and climate finance expertise to borderless markets.

Fragmentation creates friction. Coordination unlocks potential. That's exactly why GECA's work matters.” — Jill Storey

LONDON, REGION, NEW ZEALAND, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance (GECA) today announced the appointment of Jill Storey as Strategic Advisor for Australia to its Steering Committee, significantly strengthening the organization's Asia-Pacific expertise and regulatory insight.Jill brings over 25 years of global financial expertise spanning four continents, pioneering crowdfunding experience from the sector's earliest days, and proven impact investing leadership at the intersection of finance, innovation, and climate solutions.Institutional Finance Foundation Meets Entrepreneurial InnovationAs a former Partner with Andersen, KPMG, and Deloitte across the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, and Australia, Jill advised global financial institutions and multinationals in energy and resources sectors on complex cross-border tax strategy, risk management, and governance issues for global workforces.In 2012, following the London Olympics, she founded a donation-based crowdfunding platform in the UK called Inspire a Star, designed to help children and young people realize their sporting dreams. After relocating to Australia, she acquired and developed ReadyFundGo, an Australian reward-based crowdfunding platform focused on social entrepreneurs, innovators, and startups.ASIC Regulatory Licensing ExpertiseJill worked closely with several Australian crowdfunding platforms during the early implementation of Australia's regulated equity crowdfunding framework, supporting two platforms in obtaining ASIC crowd-sourced equity funding licenses - navigating one of the world's most progressive regulatory environments for retail equity investment.Her work across donation, reward, and equity-based crowdfunding models provides a comprehensive perspective on alternative finance evolution.Governance and Policy LeadershipSince 2017, Jill has served as Non-Executive Board Member of the Crowdfunding Institute of Australia, contributing to industry development and dialogue around crowdfunding and emerging forms of digital finance. Her governance experience spans corporate organizations, not-for-profits, and early-stage ventures.Impact Investing and Climate FinanceCurrently serving as Ocean CO2 Removal Advisor to the World Ocean Council, Jill works across the global marine carbon dioxide removal ecosystem on commercialization, policy alignment, and measurement, reporting, and verification integrity - advancing high-integrity, ocean-based carbon removal solutions while maintaining rigorous standards for commercialization and governance.Statements"I'm honored to join GECA's Steering Committee at such a pivotal moment for global crowdfunding," said Jill Storey. "Throughout my career - from advising multinational institutions on cross-border governance to founding platforms that help entrepreneurs bring their ideas to life -I've seen firsthand how fragmentation creates friction and how coordination unlocks potential. Equity crowdfunding has proven it can democratize access to capital, support underrepresented founders, and channel investment toward innovation that matters. But for it to reach its full potential globally, we need the kind of regulatory clarity, platform interoperability, and trust infrastructure that GECA is building.""Jill's appointment represents exactly the kind of expertise GECA needs as we move from dialogue to infrastructure-building," said Andy Field, GECA Steering Committee Executive Lead. "She brings the rare combination of Big 4 institutional rigor and hands-on crowdfunding platform experience. Her work supporting Australian platforms through ASIC equity crowdfunding licensing is particularly valuable - Australia's framework is one of the most progressive globally, and Jill's direct experience gives her insight into what works, what doesn't, and how to translate regulatory intent into platform practice. Australia's representation on GECA's Steering Committee strengthens our Asia-Pacific presence at a critical time."Key Qualifications- 25+ years global finance expertise (Partner at Andersen, KPMG, Deloitte across UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Australia)- Early crowdfunding pioneer (founded UK donation platform 2012, owned Australian reward platform)- ASIC equity crowdfunding licensing specialist (supported two platforms through regulatory approval)- Non-Executive Board Member, Crowdfunding Institute of Australia (since 2017)- Ocean CO2 Removal Advisor, World Ocean Council- MBA, Master's in Environmental Science, Chartered Accountant, Chartered Taxation SpecialistAbout Jill StoreyJill Storey is a finance and crowdfunding expert with over 25 years of global experience spanning institutional finance, entrepreneurship, governance, and impact investing. A former Partner with Andersen, KPMG, and Deloitte across the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, and Australia, she advised global financial institutions and multinationals on complex cross-border strategy, risk management, and governance.An early crowdfunding pioneer, Jill founded a donation-based platform in the UK in 2012 and later owned and developed an Australian reward-based platform. She has worked closely with crowdfunding platforms across donation, reward, and equity models, including supporting two Australian platforms in obtaining ASIC crowd-sourced equity funding licenses.Since 2017, Jill has served as Non-Executive Board Member of the Crowdfunding Institute of Australia. Currently Ocean CO2 Removal Advisor to the World Ocean Council, she advances high-integrity ocean-based carbon removal and climate markets. Jill holds an MBA, Master's in Environmental Science, and is a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Taxation Specialist.About GECAThe Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance (GECA) is a neutral, industry-led network bringing together equity crowdfunding platforms, national associations, regulators, policymakers, and technology providers to build transparent, credible, borderless equity crowdfunding markets.GECA's mission is to foster dialogue, alignment, and practical pathways for cross-border collaboration - addressing regulatory fragmentation, advancing interoperable infrastructure, and creating the standards and trust architecture that enable equity crowdfunding to fulfill its global potential.For more information, visit https://thegeca.org or contact info@thegeca.org.Join GECA: https://thegeca.org/join

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.