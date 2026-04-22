Dean Graziosi & Tony Robbins Announce Final Chance to Register for the AI Advantage Summit Beginning Tomorrow

AI Advantage Summit with Dean Graziosi, Tony Robbins and top AI leaders

Entrepreneurs and professionals worldwide are preparing for the AI Advantage Summit as the global event begins April 23.

Artificial intelligence is a tool that can dramatically expand what individuals are capable of accomplishing” — Dean Graziosi

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With artificial intelligence continuing to reshape industries around the world, entrepreneurs and professionals are looking for clear guidance on how to adapt and thrive in this rapidly changing landscape.Tomorrow, that guidance begins.Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi have announced the start of the AI Advantage Summit, a free three-day global virtual event designed to help entrepreneurs and professionals understand how to use artificial intelligence to increase productivity, unlock creativity and create new opportunities.The AI Advantage Summit will take place April 23–25, 2026, bringing together leading voices in artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship and human performance.Registration for the AI Advantage Summit remains open for a limited time at AIAdvantageSummit.com “Artificial intelligence is one of the most powerful technological shifts of our lifetime,” said Dean Graziosi, multiple New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur. “But many people still feel uncertain about where to begin. The AI Advantage Summit was created to help people gain clarity and confidence so they can start using these tools in ways that improve their lives and businesses.”The AI Advantage Summit has already attracted thousands of registrations from entrepreneurs, creators and professionals eager to understand how AI can enhance the way they work and build businesses.The event will feature a powerful lineup of innovators, educators and thought leaders including Ray Kurzweil, Zack Kass, Arthur Brooks, Rachel Woods, Dallas Clounch, Lior Weinstein, Renee Marino and Molly Mahoney, alongside hosts Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi and AI educator Igor Pogany.Throughout the three-day event, speakers will explore how artificial intelligence is transforming industries and how entrepreneurs can apply AI tools to increase efficiency, generate ideas faster and unlock new possibilities.“Technology creates opportunity for those who are willing to learn and adapt,” said Graziosi. “Artificial intelligence is a tool that can dramatically expand what individuals are capable of accomplishing. The AI Advantage Summit exists to help people understand how to use that tool effectively.”Igor Pogany, Head of AI Education for AI Advantage, will lead practical sessions designed to help attendees see how AI can be integrated into everyday workflows.“Our mission is to make artificial intelligence approachable and useful,” said Pogany. “When people see how these tools can help them save time and increase productivity, it completely changes how they think about what’s possible.”Preparing Entrepreneurs for the AI Era The AI Advantage Summit was designed to help entrepreneurs and professionals move from curiosity about artificial intelligence to practical understanding.Over three interactive days, attendees will discover:• Which AI tools are creating the biggest impact right now• How entrepreneurs are using AI to save time and increase productivity• Practical ways to automate repetitive tasks and streamline operations• Real-world examples of AI-powered innovation• Opportunities emerging in the rapidly evolving AI economyBy the end of the AI Advantage Summit, participants will walk away with practical insights and strategies for turning artificial intelligence into a powerful ally in business and life.A Global Event Designed for the AI EraThe AI Advantage Summit will stream globally for three focused hours per day from April 23–25, 2026, allowing entrepreneurs and professionals to participate while continuing to run their businesses and careers.Hosted by Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi and Igor Pogany, the AI Advantage Summit is part of the broader AI Advantage initiative, which focuses on helping individuals navigate the rapidly evolving AI landscape through practical education and expert guidance.The event is completely free to attend live, though space for the global broadcast is limited.Entrepreneurs and professionals interested in attending can reserve their seat now at AIAdvantageSummit.com. About Tony RobbinsTony Robbins is a four-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and the world’s leading life and business strategist. For more than four decades Robbins has helped over 50 million people across more than 100 countries through live events, coaching and digital programs. He has advised U.S. presidents, Fortune 500 executives, championship athletes and entertainers and is the founder or partner in more than 100 private companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.About Dean GraziosiDean Graziosi is a multiple New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and trainer. For more than 25 years, Dean has dedicated his life to helping millions of people achieve success through self-education, entrepreneurship and personal development outside the traditional education system.About Igor PoganyIgor Pogany is the Head of AI Education for AI Advantage and a leading educator in practical AI implementation. He specializes in helping entrepreneurs, professionals and business leaders understand how to use artificial intelligence to reclaim their time, increase productivity and create meaningful leverage in both life and business.

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