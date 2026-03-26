Watson Land Company Announces Matthew Laub As Vice President Of Acquisitions

Matthew Laub, Vice President of Acquisitions at Watson Land Company

Watson Land Company has appointed Matthew Laub as Vice President of Acquisitions, supporting its continued growth in industrial real estate.

As we continue to grow our presence in the region, Matt's expertise will be instrumental in identifying opportunities that align with Watson’s long-term investment strategy and commitment to quality.” — Jeffrey Jennison, President and CEO of Watson Land Company

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Watson Land Company , a leader in the development and ownership of master-planned industrial real estate throughout Southern CA and the East Coast, appointed Matthew Laub as Vice President of Acquisitions.In his new role, Laub is responsible for sourcing, underwriting, and executing land development and existing building acquisition opportunities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and other targeted markets throughout the Northeast. His work supports Watson’s continued expansion in strategically important East Coast markets.Prior to joining Watson, Laub served as Vice President at Link Logistics, where he was responsible for marketing and leasing a 23-million-square-foot industrial portfolio throughout the Northeast. He brings extensive experience in industrial real estate operations, market strategy, and transaction execution.“Matt’s deep understanding of Northeast industrial markets and his experience overseeing large-scale portfolios make him a strong addition to the Watson team,” said Jeffrey Jennison, President and CEO of Watson Land Company. “As we continue to grow our presence in the region, his expertise will be instrumental in identifying opportunities that align with Watson’s long-term investment strategy and commitment to quality.”Laub earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance with an emphasis in real estate from Lehigh University, where he was a four-year letter winner and co-captain of the football team. He is an active member of the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties ( NAIOP ) New Jersey and Greater Philadelphia Chapters.“I’m excited to join Watson Land Company at a time of continued growth and opportunity,” Laub said. “Watson’s disciplined approach to development and acquisitions, along with its long-standing reputation for quality and integrity, strongly aligns with my professional values. I look forward to contributing to the company’s expansion across the Northeast.”About Watson Land CompanyWatson Land Company is a developer, owner, and manager of master-planned industrial real estate throughout Southern CA and the East Coast. The company is committed to delivering functional, high-quality, and sustainable logistics facilities that support its customers’ long-term success.

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