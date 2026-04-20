Dean Graziosi & Tony Robbins Invite Entrepreneurs Worldwide to Join AI Advantage Summit as Global Interest in AI Surges

AI Advantage Summit with Dean Graziosi, Tony Robbins and top AI leaders

Thousands are registering for the AI Advantage Summit as entrepreneurs seek clarity on how to navigate the rapidly evolving AI economy.

When people see how simple some of these tools can be, it changes how they think about what’s possible in their work and their businesses.” — Igor Pogany

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries and redefine how people work, entrepreneurs and professionals around the world are searching for practical guidance on how to navigate the shift.According to Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi, global interest in artificial intelligence education has surged over the past year as individuals recognize that understanding AI may soon become essential for staying competitive.To help meet that demand, Robbins and Graziosi are hosting the AI Advantage Summit, a free three-day global virtual event designed to help entrepreneurs and professionals understand how to use artificial intelligence in practical, real-world ways.The AI Advantage Summit, which will take place April 23–25, 2026, has already attracted thousands of registrations from individuals eager to learn how to turn AI into a meaningful advantage in business and life.Registration for the AI Advantage Summit is open at AIAdvantageSummit.com “People all over the world are realizing that artificial intelligence is going to impact how we work, communicate and build businesses,” said Dean Graziosi, multiple New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur. “The AI Advantage Summit was created to help people cut through the confusion and understand how to use these tools in ways that create real results.”The AI Advantage Summit will feature a powerful lineup of innovators, educators and thought leaders including Ray Kurzweil, Zack Kass, Arthur Brooks, Rachel Woods, Dallas Clounch, Lior Weinstein, Renee Marino and Molly Mahoney, alongside hosts Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi and AI educator Igor Pogany.Each speaker will share insights into how artificial intelligence is already transforming industries and how entrepreneurs can begin using these tools to enhance creativity, productivity and growth.“Every technological shift creates both uncertainty and opportunity,” said Graziosi. “The individuals who take the time to understand these tools will be the ones who benefit most from the changes ahead. The AI Advantage Summit is designed to help people gain that understanding.”Igor Pogany, Head of AI Education for AI Advantage, will guide many of the practical demonstrations and educational sessions throughout the event.“Our goal is to make artificial intelligence approachable,” said Pogany. “When people see how simple some of these tools can be, it changes how they think about what’s possible in their work and their businesses.”Helping Entrepreneurs Navigate the AI Economy The AI Advantage Summit was designed to help entrepreneurs and professionals understand how artificial intelligence can become a powerful ally rather than a confusing technology trend.Across three interactive days, attendees will discover:• Which AI tools are creating the biggest impact right now• How entrepreneurs are using AI to save time and increase productivity• Practical ways to automate repetitive tasks and streamline operations• Strategies for integrating AI into daily workflows• Emerging opportunities in the rapidly evolving AI economyBy the end of the AI Advantage Summit, participants will walk away with practical insights and strategies for turning artificial intelligence into a meaningful advantage in their work and businesses.A Global Event Designed for the AI EraThe AI Advantage Summit will stream globally for three focused hours per day from April 23–25, 2026, allowing entrepreneurs and professionals to participate while continuing to run their businesses and careers.Hosted by Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi and Igor Pogany, the AI Advantage Summit is part of the broader AI Advantage initiative, which focuses on helping individuals navigate the rapidly evolving AI landscape through practical education and expert guidance.The event is completely free to attend live, though space for the global broadcast is limited.Early registrants will also receive exclusive preparation resources and updates leading up to the AI Advantage Summit.About Tony RobbinsTony Robbins is a four-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and the world’s leading life and business strategist. For more than four decades Robbins has helped over 50 million people across more than 100 countries through live events, coaching and digital programs. He has advised U.S. presidents, Fortune 500 executives, championship athletes and entertainers and is the founder or partner in more than 100 private companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.About Dean GraziosiDean Graziosi is a multiple New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and trainer. For more than 25 years, Dean has dedicated his life to helping millions of people achieve success through self-education, entrepreneurship and personal development outside the traditional education system.About Igor PoganyIgor Pogany is the Head of AI Education for AI Advantage and a leading educator in practical AI implementation. He specializes in helping entrepreneurs, professionals and business leaders understand how to use artificial intelligence to reclaim their time, increase productivity and create meaningful leverage in both life and business.

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