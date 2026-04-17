Dean Graziosi, Igor Pogany & Tony Robbins Say AI Literacy Is the New Business Skill at the 2026 AI Advantage Summit

AI Advantage Summit with Dean Graziosi, Tony Robbins and top AI leaders

A free global event aims to help entrepreneurs and professionals develop the skills needed to thrive in an AI-driven economy.

Artificial intelligence is one of the most powerful shifts we’ve ever seen...” — Dean Graziosi

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the past three decades, digital literacy transformed from a specialized skill into an essential part of modern life and business. Today, many experts believe a similar shift is happening again with artificial intelligence.According to entrepreneurs and educators Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi, understanding how to work with AI tools may soon become one of the most valuable skills for professionals, entrepreneurs and creators across industries.To help individuals build that understanding, Robbins and Graziosi are hosting the AI Advantage Summit, a free three-day global virtual event designed to help people learn how to practically apply artificial intelligence in their work and businesses.The AI Advantage Summit will take place April 23–25, 2026, bringing together leading voices in artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship and human performance.Registration for the AI Advantage Summit is now open at AIAdvantageSummit.com “Just like the internet created a new type of literacy, artificial intelligence is doing the same thing today,” said Dean Graziosi, multiple New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur. “People don’t need to become engineers or programmers, but they do need to understand how to use these tools to enhance their thinking, creativity and productivity.”The AI Advantage Summit will feature a lineup of innovators, educators and thought leaders including Ray Kurzweil, Zack Kass, Arthur Brooks, Rachel Woods, Dallas Clounch, Lior Weinstein, Renee Marino and Molly Mahoney, alongside hosts Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi and AI educator Igor Pogany.Each speaker will share insights on how artificial intelligence is already being integrated into business operations, creative work and professional decision-making.“Every technological shift creates new opportunities for those who learn how to use it,” said Graziosi. “Artificial intelligence is one of the most powerful shifts we’ve ever seen. The goal of the AI Advantage Summit is to help people build the confidence and understanding needed to use these tools in meaningful ways.”Igor Pogany, Head of AI Education for AI Advantage, will lead many of the practical demonstrations and learning sessions throughout the event.“AI literacy isn’t about memorizing tools,” said Pogany. “It’s about understanding how to think alongside these systems and how to apply them in ways that improve how we work, communicate and solve problems.”--- Why AI Literacy Matters in the Modern Economy --- The AI Advantage Summit was created to help entrepreneurs and professionals develop the skills needed to navigate an increasingly AI-driven world.Over three interactive days, attendees will discover:• How AI tools can dramatically increase productivity and output• Practical ways to automate repetitive work and reclaim valuable time• Real-world examples of entrepreneurs using AI to innovate and grow• Strategies for integrating AI into daily workflows• New opportunities emerging in the rapidly evolving AI economyBy the end of the AI Advantage Summit, participants will walk away with practical insights and strategies for building confidence in using artificial intelligence in both business and life.--- A Global Event Designed for the AI Era ---The AI Advantage Summit will stream globally for three focused hours per day from April 23–25, 2026, allowing entrepreneurs and professionals to participate while continuing to run their businesses and careers.Hosted by Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi and Igor Pogany, the AI Advantage Summit is part of the broader AI Advantage initiative, which focuses on helping individuals navigate the rapidly evolving AI landscape through practical education and expert guidance.The event is completely free to attend live, though space for the global broadcast is limited.Early registrants will also receive exclusive preparation resources and updates leading up to the AI Advantage Summit.About Tony Robbins:Tony Robbins is a four-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and the world’s leading life and business strategist. For more than four decades Robbins has helped over 50 million people across more than 100 countries through live events, coaching and digital programs. He has advised U.S. presidents, Fortune 500 executives, championship athletes and entertainers and is the founder or partner in more than 100 private companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.About Dean Graziosi:Dean Graziosi is a multiple New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and trainer. For more than 25 years, Dean has dedicated his life to helping millions of people achieve success through self-education, entrepreneurship and personal development outside the traditional education system.About Igor Pogany:Igor Pogany is the Head of AI Education for AI Advantage and a leading educator in practical AI implementation. He specializes in helping entrepreneurs, professionals and business leaders understand how to use artificial intelligence to reclaim their time, increase productivity and create meaningful leverage in both life and business.

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