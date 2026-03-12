Magic Smiles for Kids Opens New Pediatric Dental Office in Bay Shore, New York

Street sign for the new Magic Smiles for Kids pediatric dentistry office in Bay Shore, New York

Magic Smiles for Kids provides children's dentistry focused on preventative care, early education & positive experiences to support lifelong oral health habits.

BAY SHORE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magic Smiles for Kids, a pediatric dental practice serving families across Long Island, has opened a new location in Bay Shore, New York . The office began seeing patients in January 2026, expanding access to specialized dental care for children throughout Suffolk County.The new Bay Shore office complements the practice’s established location in Lindenhurst and reflects the continued growth of Magic Smiles for Kids as more families seek pediatric-focused dental care in a supportive, child-friendly environment.Magic Smiles for Kids provides comprehensive dental care for children from infancy through adolescence, emphasizing preventive care, early education, and positive dental experiences that help build lifelong oral health habits.The Bay Shore location offers a full range of pediatric dental services , including preventive cleanings, fluoride treatments, dental sealants, tooth-colored fillings, diagnostic X-rays, and emergency dental care. The practice uses modern technology and a gentle approach designed specifically for children.Magic Smiles for Kids has built a strong reputation among Long Island families for its welcoming atmosphere and experienced pediatric dental team dedicated to helping young patients feel comfortable during their visits.The Bay Shore office is now accepting new patients at 256 4th Ave, Bay Shore, NY 11706. Families can learn more or schedule an appointment by visiting https:// magicsmiles4kids.com or calling (631) 260-1895.About Magic Smiles for Kids:Magic Smiles for Kids is a pediatric dentistry practice serving Long Island families with locations in Lindenhurst and Bay Shore, New York. The practice specializes in comprehensive dental care for infants, children, and teenagers, focusing on prevention, education, and creating a positive dental experience for every child.

