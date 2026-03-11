California Arts Council Launches 50th Anniversary Awards & Creative Impact Campaign

The California Arts Council announces a year-long campaign and awards ceremony celebrating 50 years of impact with California for the Arts and Staged Right

SACRAMENTO , CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California Arts Council (CAC) will commemorate 50 Years of Creative Impact in 2026 through a coordinated statewide initiative designed to elevate the enduring value of public arts investment and spotlight the essential role of creativity in California’s civic and economic life.Building on its long-standing partnership with California for the Arts and establishing a new collaboration with Staged Right Marketing & Meetings, the CAC is bringing together engagement, event production, and statewide storytelling to mark this milestone year.The CAC has awarded California for the Arts (CFTA) the contract to serve as Event Producer for its landmark 50th Anniversary Awards Ceremony and engaged Staged Right Marketing & Meetings as Year-Long Publicist to lead a comprehensive statewide awareness campaign highlighting five decades of arts leadership, equity, and community impact.California for the Arts will oversee production of the 50th Anniversary Awards Ceremony on April 20, 2026, at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium, honoring distinguished artists, cultural leaders, and institutions whose work has shaped California’s cultural and civic identity for half a century.The awardees include: David Geffen; Mildred Howard; Barbara Kruger; Magic Theatre; Cheech Marin; Charles Ray; Sage Romero; San Jose Taiko; Josie Talamantez; and Luis Valdez (El Teatro Campesino). The event will also honor the founding members of the California Arts Council, established in 1976, whose foundational leadership helped shape the state arts agency: Ruth Asawa; Peter Coyote; Karney Hodge; Suzanne Jackson; Alexander Mackendrick; William Allaudin Mathieu; Noah Purifoy; Gary Snyder; and Luis Valdez.“Fifty years of service through the arts is both an achievement and a responsibility,” said Danielle Brazell, Executive Director of the California Arts Council. “In partnership with California for the Arts and Staged Right, we’re recognizing the artists and institutions who shaped our cultural landscape while advancing a future rooted in equity, innovation, and opportunity. Reaching fifty years is something to celebrate—and something we’re excited to continue building on.”“California for the Arts has worked alongside the California Arts Council for decades to strengthen the arts ecosystem across our state,” said Julie Baker, CEO of California for the Arts. “Producing this milestone celebration is an opportunity to honor the artists and cultural leaders who have shaped California’s identity while reminding Californians that the arts are essential to thriving communities, a strong creative economy, and the future of our state.”“The California Arts Council has helped shape the creative heartbeat of this state for fifty years,” said L.A. Plax, Founder and Principal of Staged Right Marketing & Meetings. “This anniversary gives us the opportunity to bring those stories forward—highlighting the artists, organizations, and communities whose work demonstrates why the arts matter to California’s economy, culture, and civic life.”Through this collaboration, CAC, CFTA, and Staged Right are positioning 2026 not simply as a celebration, but as a statewide engagement moment—demonstrating how sustained public investment in the arts strengthens communities and fuels California’s creative economy.Together, the partnerships ensure that the 50th Anniversary serves as both a reflection on five decades of impact and a launchpad for the next fifty years of arts leadership, innovation, and inclusion.______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________About the California Arts CouncilThe California Arts Council is a state agency committed to strengthening arts, culture, and creative expression as tools to cultivate a better California for all. Through grants, initiatives, and services, CAC supports local arts infrastructure statewide and envisions a California where all people flourish with universal access to and participation in the arts.About the California Arts Council’s 50th AnniversaryIn 2026, the California Arts Council celebrates 50 years of creative impact. Established to encourage artistic awareness and participation, the CAC has spent five decades advancing artistic excellence, inclusion, and creativity as essential pillars of California’s identity. The 50th Anniversary is a year-long milestone dedicated to honoring the agency’s legacy and charting a strategic vision for the next 50 years of arts advocacy and innovation.______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________About California for the Arts (CFTA)California for the Arts (CA for the Arts) champions arts and culture as essential to vibrant California communities through statewide programming, services, and advocacy networks that foster public awareness and generate resources to cultivate an equitable and thriving arts and cultural workforce sector and creative industries. Learn more at www.caforthearts.org ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________About Staged Right Marketing & MeetingsStaged Right Marketing & Meetings is a women-owned, California-based strategic communications and public affairs firm operating at the intersection of economic equity, public policy, and advocacy. We translate data into stories, strategy into traction, and impact into investment, helping organizations align stakeholders, unlock funding, and build momentum.Ideas become action when they’re staged right. https://bystagedright.com

