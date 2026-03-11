Prime Minister Carney participates in a virtual G7 Leaders’ meeting on the situation in the Middle East

CANADA, November 3 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, participated in a virtual G7 Leaders’ meeting on the situation in the Middle East. The meeting was convened by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and attended by the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, the Prime Minister of Japan, Takaichi Sanae, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer, the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, the President of the European Council, António Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The leaders discussed the escalating situation in the Middle East and condemned Iran’s strikes against civilians and civilian infrastructure, underscoring the need to prevent further regional escalation. They underscored the importance of supporting partners in the region, including the Gulf States.

The leaders discussed the global economic implications of the crisis, including the impact on rising energy prices. They reiterated their support for today’s International Energy Agency collective action decision to make 400 million barrels of oil from their emergency reserves available to address disruptions in oil markets stemming from this conflict.

They underscored the importance of opening secure access through the Strait of Hormuz. Prime Minister Carney emphasised Canada’s support for efforts to safeguard international shipping and ensure freedom of navigation.

The leaders condemned the indiscriminate attacks carried out by Hezbollah, and reaffirmed their support for Lebanon and Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity.

They agreed to remain in close contact as the situation evolves.